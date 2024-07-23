Bitcoin worth $2.85 billion was transferred by Mt.Gox, crypto traders anticipate heightened selling pressure on BTC.

Bitcoin-related assets like BRC-20 tokens and cat-themed meme coins typically rally or suffer correction in price alongside BTC.

The market capitalization of both categories declines by nearly 8% as Bitcoin hovers around $67,000 early on Tuesday.

Bankrupt crypto exchange Mt.Gox transferred $2.85 billion worth of Bitcoin out of its wallet, according to on-chain data. This transfer has raised concerns among BTC traders since it could translate to selling pressure on the largest crypto asset by market capitalization.

Data from the on-chain tracker Lookonchain shows that Mt. Gox transferred 42,587 BTC (worth approximately $2.85 billion) early on Tuesday. About 5,110 BTC ($341.75 million) were transferred to an internal wallet and 37,477 BTC ($2.51 billion) to a new crypto wallet address.

Bitcoin price trend typically influences related cryptocurrencies like BRC-20, a token standard designed specifically for fungible tokens on the BTC blockchain.

Bitcoin transfer by Mt.Gox could affect these assets

BRC-20 tokens category has noted an 8% correction in its market capitalization in the last 24 hours. The market cap is $1.73 billion, per CoinGecko data.

The top five assets in BRC-20 are Ordi (ORDI), SATS (Ordinals) SATS, Merlin Chain (MERL), Bitcoin Wizards (WZRD), and Pups Ordinals (PUPS). In the past hour, these assets have gained between 1% and 3%, as seen on CoinGecko.

If the transferred Bitcoin is moved to exchanges, it could increase the supply of BTC across exchange platforms, making it likely to be sold, thereby contributing to the selling pressure on Bitcoin.

Another key category of assets that could be influenced by Bitcoin price trend is cat-themed meme coins. The market capitalization of cat-themed meme coins reduced by 7.4% in the last 24 hours to $3.21 billion, according to CoinGecko data.

Popcat (POPCAT), Mog coin (MOG), Cat in a dogs world (MEW), Michi (MICHI), and Purr (PURR) are the top five cat-themed meme coins that have extended gains in the last hour, and noted between 1% and 9% correction in the past 24 hours, per CoinGecko data.

Meme coins have led the narrative in the ongoing crypto cycle and emerged as the most profitable crypto category in Q2 2024, as seen in a recent CoinGecko report. A correction in Bitcoin could usher a correction in this category of tokens, as observed in previous instances of decline in BTC price.

Bitcoin is at risk of correction

Data from Intotheblock shows that 89.54% of wallet addresses are currently profitable, which implies that profit-taking could push Bitcoin price lower. Santiment data shows consistent profit-taking by BTC holders, with $241.75 million in profits realized on Tuesday at the time of writing.

If traders continue to take profits on their Bitcoin holdings, it could result in a correction in BTC. Bitcoin could find support between $62,026 and $66,034, where 3.22 million wallet addresses acquired 1.58 million BTC.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $66,859, down nearly 1% on Tuesday.