  • XMR/USD dropped from $56.42 to $54.42 so far today.
  • The RSI indicator is creeping along at the edge of the oversold zone.

XMR/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

The XMR/USD daily chart has formed a downwards channel formation and is trending below the 200-day, 50-day and 20-day Simple Moving Average curves (SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is creeping along at the edge of the oversold zone.

XMR/USD four-hour chart

fxsoriginal

The four-hour XMR/USD price has found resistance at the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The 20-day Bollinger band has narrowed, indicating decreasing market volatility. The Elliott Oscillator shows two straight bearish sessions.

XMR/USD hourly chart

fxsoriginal

The hourly chart has taken a nosedive and gone below the red Ichimoku cloud. The price fell from $57 to $54.60 within two hours and is currently trending below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows that market momentum has reversed from bullish to bearish. 

Key Levels

XMR/USD

Overview
Today last price 54.8232
Today Daily Change -1.5369
Today Daily Change % -2.73
Today daily open 56.3601
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 66.0352
Daily SMA50 72.9009
Daily SMA100 80.7291
Daily SMA200 78.6891
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 57.3893
Previous Daily Low 54.4056
Previous Weekly High 74.1202
Previous Weekly Low 54.7074
Previous Monthly High 82.3322
Previous Monthly Low 53.475
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 56.2495
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 55.5453
Daily Pivot Point S1 54.714
Daily Pivot Point S2 53.0679
Daily Pivot Point S3 51.7303
Daily Pivot Point R1 57.6977
Daily Pivot Point R2 59.0353
Daily Pivot Point R3 60.6814

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

