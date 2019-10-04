- XMR/USD dropped from $56.42 to $54.42 so far today.
- The RSI indicator is creeping along at the edge of the oversold zone.
XMR/USD daily chart
The XMR/USD daily chart has formed a downwards channel formation and is trending below the 200-day, 50-day and 20-day Simple Moving Average curves (SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is creeping along at the edge of the oversold zone.
XMR/USD four-hour chart
The four-hour XMR/USD price has found resistance at the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The 20-day Bollinger band has narrowed, indicating decreasing market volatility. The Elliott Oscillator shows two straight bearish sessions.
XMR/USD hourly chart
The hourly chart has taken a nosedive and gone below the red Ichimoku cloud. The price fell from $57 to $54.60 within two hours and is currently trending below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows that market momentum has reversed from bullish to bearish.
Key Levels
XMR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|54.8232
|Today Daily Change
|-1.5369
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.73
|Today daily open
|56.3601
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|66.0352
|Daily SMA50
|72.9009
|Daily SMA100
|80.7291
|Daily SMA200
|78.6891
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|57.3893
|Previous Daily Low
|54.4056
|Previous Weekly High
|74.1202
|Previous Weekly Low
|54.7074
|Previous Monthly High
|82.3322
|Previous Monthly Low
|53.475
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56.2495
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|55.5453
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|54.714
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|53.0679
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|51.7303
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57.6977
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59.0353
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|60.6814
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
