XMR/USD dropped from $56.42 to $54.42 so far today.

The RSI indicator is creeping along at the edge of the oversold zone.

XMR/USD daily chart

The XMR/USD daily chart has formed a downwards channel formation and is trending below the 200-day, 50-day and 20-day Simple Moving Average curves (SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is creeping along at the edge of the oversold zone.

XMR/USD four-hour chart

The four-hour XMR/USD price has found resistance at the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The 20-day Bollinger band has narrowed, indicating decreasing market volatility. The Elliott Oscillator shows two straight bearish sessions.

XMR/USD hourly chart

The hourly chart has taken a nosedive and gone below the red Ichimoku cloud. The price fell from $57 to $54.60 within two hours and is currently trending below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows that market momentum has reversed from bullish to bearish.

Key Levels

XMR/USD Overview Today last price 54.8232 Today Daily Change -1.5369 Today Daily Change % -2.73 Today daily open 56.3601 Trends Daily SMA20 66.0352 Daily SMA50 72.9009 Daily SMA100 80.7291 Daily SMA200 78.6891 Levels Previous Daily High 57.3893 Previous Daily Low 54.4056 Previous Weekly High 74.1202 Previous Weekly Low 54.7074 Previous Monthly High 82.3322 Previous Monthly Low 53.475 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 56.2495 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 55.5453 Daily Pivot Point S1 54.714 Daily Pivot Point S2 53.0679 Daily Pivot Point S3 51.7303 Daily Pivot Point R1 57.6977 Daily Pivot Point R2 59.0353 Daily Pivot Point R3 60.6814



