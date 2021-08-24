Monero (XMR), the largest privacy-focused cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has posted a 20% price surge following the launch of the Atomic Swap implementation program last week.
On Friday, the Monero Project officially announced a rollout of the Atomic Swap implementation developed by the cross-blockchain protocol COMIT, aiming to simplify trades between XMR and Bitcoin (BTC).
Following the launch of Monero Atomic Swaps, XMR has seen a notable surge, with its price rising from around $265 on the launch day to an intraweek high of $331. At the time of writing, the privacy-centric cryptocurrency is trading at $318, down around 2.4% over the past 24 hours, according to crypto tracking website CoinGecko. Following a solid bullish trend on major crypto markets, XMR is up over 50% over the past 30 days.
Source: CoinGecko
Monero Project contributor ErCiccione said that the newly introduced swap deployment is a brand new technology that allows users to exchange BTC and XMR without relying on a trusted third party like a cryptocurrency exchange. “These swaps are called ‘atomic’ because they only have two possible outcomes: either the trade is successfully completed and each trader receives the other one's funds, or nothing happens and both traders keep the funds they started with,” he explained.
According to the announcement, users can now proceed with testing out XMR Atomic Swaps by downloading the COMET-designed software. ErCiccione cautioned users that the new swaps “might have unexpected bugs,” and recommended testing with small amounts.
Launched in 2014, XMR is a major privacy-focused cryptocurrency designed to support private and untrackable transactions. At the time of writing, Monero is the 30th largest cryptocurrency by market cap, valued at $5.7 billion.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Experts believe Cardano will displace Ethereum as the second-largest crypto as ADA prepares for 400% breakout
Ahead of the Alonzo hard fork and the launch of smart contract functionality on Cardano, the altcoin’s market capitalization has increased to $92.4 billion. It has replaced BNB as the third-largest cryptocurrency.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC lack of direction puts altcoins in state of slumber
Bitcoin price is in a pickle as it shows a lack of interest among buyers despite hitting a psychological level after roughly 100 days. The lull reaction could lead to a minor downswing that picks up buyers along the way, leading to a massive bull run.
Solana records largest inflows among all crypto funds amid SOL price surge to record high
The recent weeks have witnessed positive price action, which led to an increase in assets under management to $57.3 billion, the highest record since mid-May. Ethereum competitor Solana has seen the biggest inflows across the entire cryptocurrency market.
MATIC price might pullback, but on-chain metrics indicate Polygon is due for 30% advance
MATIC price is contemplating a retracement after it failed to conquer a resistance barrier. This downswing will serve as a break for the bulls, allowing the sidelined investors to jump on the bandwagon and kick-start a new leg-up.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.