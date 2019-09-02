Monero price analysis: XMR/USD retreats from recent high, still above $70.00

XMR/USD stays in a green zone even after the downside correction.
The strong support is located on the approach to $68.30
Monero (XMR) is in the green zone, gaining over 4.7% of its value on a day-on-day basis. Monero, now the 11th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.2 billion is changing hands at $70.65 at the time of writing, off the intraday high registered at $74.69.
Travala adds Monero to the list of payment options
A blockchain-based travel booking platform Travala now accepts Monero (XMR) as a payment option. It means that the platform customers are now able to use the coin to book hotels in over 210 countries and travel to 82,000+desitinations.
Monero’s technical picture
On the intraday basis, XMR/USD retreated from the recent high reached at $74.69 and settled in the middle of $70.00-$71.00 range. Initial support comes at psychological $70.00, followed by 69.60 ( the middle line of 4-hour Bollinger Band). Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $68.30 (a combination of SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) and SMA100 1-hour).
On the upside, a strong resistance awaits the coin on approach to the recent high. It is strengthened by SMA200 and the upper line of 4-hour Bollinger Band on 1-hour chart.
XMR/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
