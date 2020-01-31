- During this five-day bullish streak, XMR/USD raised from $61.40 to $74.90.
- The RSI indicator is looking to fall from the overbought zone.
XMR/USD daily chart
XMR/USD finally ran out of steam after five straight bullish days. The sellers took control in the early hours of Friday and dropped the price to $73.15. This bearish correction was inevitable since the RSI indicator was trending in the overbought zone, showing that the asset was overpriced. It has since dropped to around 70.
The price is hovering above the Ichimoku cloud, SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20. The SMA 20 has crossed over the SMA 200, to chart the golden cross pattern, the Elliott Oscillator has had four straight green sessions, and the MACD indicates bullish momentum. All these indicators tell us that while the market is going through a temporary bearish correction, the overall market sentiment is still bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
