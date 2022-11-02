- MicroStrategy released its third-quarter financial results, holding a total of 130K BTC.
- Since its first purchase of Bitcoin, the company, as of date, has accrued losses amounting to $1.99 billion.
- Bitcoin’s price continues to tread sideways, testing a seven-month-long downtrend.
MicroStrategy is known for being the largest publicly traded Bitcoin holder, with about 130,000 BTC in its wallet. The company has faced criticism as well as praise from the crypto and financial industry following its founder Michael Saylor’s fanaticism.
However, the bearish state of the crypto market has left the company in significant debt that continues to grow with every quarter.
MicroStrategy in the third quarter
Releasing its Q3 2022 financial results, MicroStrategy highlighted an interesting development in its losses pertaining to Bitcoin.
The impairment charges reported by the company for the third quarter were no more than $727,000. This figure was a significant reduction from the second quarter when these impairment charges ran up to $917.8 million, marking a 99.92% decrease.
Impairment charges are basically the cost that shows a reduction in the carrying value of an asset on a balance sheet. The reason Q3 noted such low charges is due to the consolidation of Bitcoin’s price.
The king coin stood at $19,960 at the beginning of July and closed at $19,425 on September 30. This is why the losses did not run up despite MicroStrategy adding 301 BTC to its holdings on June 30.
Regardless, the total losses noted by the company over the course of 21 months since its first BTC purchase stand far higher. With a $3.98 billion original cost basis, MicroStrategy is currently suffering losses worth $1.99 billion.
Moreover, with one month of the fourth quarter down, MicroStrategy may note similar minimal impairment charges in Q4 since BTC’s price continues to move sideways.
Bitcoin stands at $20,000
The king coin is currently trading at $20,512 after recovering from the lows of $19,136 about ten days ago. Since mid-September, BTC’s price has hovered around $20,000 and will probably continue to do so.
Since the 100-day (blue) Simple Moving Average is still acting as resistance, the price could remain sideways bound within the sub-$20,000 range.
However, if the broader market cues turn bullish, Bitcoin could be looking to test the support line for the next critical resistance (blue) at $22,613.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
Even though investors and traders may not be able to find profits here, it would set the coin up for an increase to the next critical resistance at $24,600.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto.com price prediction: Will the launch of Visa partnered FIFA NFT collection trigger an uptrend?
Crypto.com price has not reacted the same way as other cryptocurrencies have in the last few days. Stuck in consolidation, CRO is nowhere close to breaking through the almost three-month-long resistance.
Luna Classic Price Prediction: Bears aiming to wipe out retail traders
Terra's Luna Classic price is declining in free-fall fashion. A sweep-the-lows event is likely underway. Terra's Luna Classic price is showing concerning signals during the first trading day of November. After a 15% Sunday rally, LUNC abruptly fell under the 21-day SMA.
MATIC price prediction: Will Polygon's expansion to 288 million Indians prevent a downturn?
MATIC price painted some gains over the last three weeks; however, the asset is again flashing bearish signals on the chart. The broader market is not very supportive either.
XRP Price Prediction: Bulls target $0.66 as Coinbase vows to support Ripple
Ripple price has been trading in a converging range for 40 days. The progressive lower highs and higher lows suggest a triangle trade setup could present itself. Invalidation of the bullish scenario is a breach below $0.42.
Bitcoin: Why a $28,000 BTC makes more sense now?
Bitcoin price is reacting well to the bullish developments that have been taking place over the last month or so. A recent breakout could be the start of a prolonged move up when looked at via the lens of Bitcoin’s historical performance in Q4s stretching over the last decade.