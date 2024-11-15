Michael Saylor predicts Bitcoin to surge to $100K by year-end

- MicroStrategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor expects Bitcoin to hit $100,000 by year-end, citing the US election outcome as a major catalyst.
- Bitcoin reached an all-time high above $93,200 on Wednesday, shortly after the US CPI report.
- MicroStrategy said on Monday that it bought an additional $2.03 billion in Bitcoin, increasing its total holdings to 279,420 BTC.
MicroStrategy's executive chairman, Michael Saylor, predicts Bitcoin will hit $100,000 by the end of 2024, calling the United States (US) election outcome the most significant event for Bitcoin in the last four years.
Saylor announced in an interview on CNBC on Friday that he will host a New Year’s Eve party at his home, expecting Bitcoin to reach an all-time high. He dismissed concerns about risks that might drive Bitcoin back to $30,000, stating it is unlikely to drop below $60,000.
Bitcoin is Manifest Destiny for the United States. My discussion of The Red Wave, MicroStrategy's $42 Billion Plan, the compelling logic of the Strategic #Bitcoin Reserve, and getting ready for the 100K party, with @MorganLBrennan. pic.twitter.com/fvkwRnCzlU— Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) November 14, 2024
“I think it’s going to go up from here. I’m planning the $100,000 party and think it will probably be New Year’s Eve at my house. So I would be surprised if we don’t go through $100,000 in November or December,” Saylor stated.
The cryptocurrency reached a record high of over $93,200 on Wednesday, following the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. On Friday it is trading near $89,800, with an increase of around 3% in the last 24 hours.
Source: Bitcoin 1-week chart
Saylor's positive view matches Bitcoin's recent gains, strengthening his confidence in the cryptocurrency's rise as the year ends.
Bitcoin surges to $75,000 following Trump’s victory
The executive chairman of MicroStrategy attributed Bitcoin’s recent bull run to Donald Trump’s presidential election victory and the Republican Party's control of the House and Congress.
Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $75,000 soon after Trump was declared President-elect, indicating a positive trend in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin is a benchmark for the crypto industry, influencing other digital assets like Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and various meme coins.
The Stand With Crypto campaign reports that 272 pro-crypto candidates, mainly Republicans, have secured seats in the House of Representatives, indicating robust legislative support for the cryptocurrency industry.
On Monday, MicroStrategy announced a $2 billion investment in Bitcoin, raising its total holdings to 279,420 BTC. This acquisition strengthens MicroStrategy’s status as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin worldwide.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Michael Saylor predicts Bitcoin to surge to $100K by year-end
MicroStrategy's executive chairman, Michael Saylor, predicts Bitcoin will hit $100,000 by the end of 2024, calling the United States (US) election outcome the most significant event for Bitcoin in the last four years.
Ripple surges to new 2024 high on XRP Robinhood listing, Gensler departure talk
Ripple price rallies almost 6% on Friday, extending the 12% increase seen on Thursday, following Robinhood’s listing of XRP on its exchange. XRP reacts positively to recent speculation about Chair Gary Gensler leaving the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: New high of $100K or correction to $78K?
Bitcoin surged to a new all-time high of $93,265 in the first half of the week, followed by a slight decline in the latter half. Reports highlight that Bitcoin’s current level is still not overvalued and could target levels above $100,000 in the coming weeks.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC to 100k or pullback to 78k?
Bitcoin and Ethereum showed a modest recovery on Friday following Thursday's downturn, yet momentum indicators suggest continuing the decline as signs of bull exhaustion emerge. Ripple is approaching a key resistance level, with a potential rejection likely leading to a decline ahead.
Bitcoin: New high of $100K or correction to $78K?
Bitcoin (BTC) surged up to 16% in the first half of the week, reaching a new all-time high of $93,265, followed by a slight decline in the latter half. Reports suggest the continuation of the ongoing rally as they highlight that the current trading level is still not overvalued and that project targets are above $100K in the coming weeks.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.