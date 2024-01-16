- MATIC price is observing a hidden bullish divergence, which suggests the altcoin could see a continuation of the uptrend.
- Whale addresses holding 100,000 to 1 million MATIC have sold over 9 million tokens in the past month.
- The MVRV ratio shows MATIC far from the opportunity zone, which means that any accumulation-induced recovery could take time.
MATIC price is noting a potential bullish continuation of the ongoing uptrend, but another bearish signal is coming from the whales, who have been consistently selling for the past month now. For the Polygon token to rally now, these whales would need to accumulate, which could be a while.
MATIC price continues its incline
MATIC price, at the time of writing, is observing an uptrend that began back in mid-October. The first stretch of the rally noted an increase of nearly 80%, and since then, the incline has been slow but consistent.
Since MATIC has not fallen through the uptrend line, a bounce back is likely, which could push the price above the $0.92 resistance line. Flipping this into support would boost the rally, sending the altcoins up by 22% beyond the $1.00 mark.
MATIC/USD 1-day chart
However, if the digital asset finds resistance from broader market cues and falls through the uptrend line, it would find support at the $0.80 mark. Losing this support would invalidate the bullish thesis and result in a crash to $0.72.
Whales could cause the rally to slow down
On-chain metrics hint at the uptrend potentially slowing down since the whale addresses and other large wallet holders are acting relatively bearish compared to price action. Addresses holding between 100,000 MATIC and 1 million MATIC have been dumping their holdings for the past month.
Since mid-December, about 9 million MATIC has been sold off by the aforementioned addresses, bringing their total holding to 237.73 million MATIC as of the moment.
MATIC whale addresses
The Market Value to Realized Value Ratio (MVRV) also suggests that there is some time before the MATIC price could begin recovery. The MVRV ratio is an indicator that is used to assess the average profit/loss of investors who purchase an asset. The seven-day MVRV ratio measures the average profit/loss of investors who purchased an asset in the past week.
At the moment, the seven-day MVRV sits at 1.8%, which indicates that investors who purchased MATIC in the past week are sitting at a 1.8% loss. Generally, when the MVRV value hits anywhere between -5 % and -12 %, it is often followed by recovery rallies, which is why this area is termed an “opportunity zone” and an ideal place for accumulation.
MATIC MVRV ratio
Since the indicator is above the threshold, there is still some time before MATIC price witnesses accumulation-induced rallies, which would act as a major trigger in pushing the altcoin towards a 22% increase.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price ranges below $43,000 as SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce admits BTC ETFs were treated differently
Bitcoin price is range bound below $43,000 on Tuesday, despite the fanfare from issuers post the BTC ETF approval. SEC Commissioner notes the regulator initially applied different standards to Bitcoin ETP.
ORDI price edges closer to 13% breakout rally
ORDI price has been consolidating for nearly two weeks inside an ascending triangle. A successful breakout could trigger a 13% rally, according to theoretical forecasting methods. A decisive breakdown of $70.86 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Ripple continues to butt heads with SEC despite the former being a federal contractor
XRP is losing the micro uptrend that it has been witnessing for the past few days. On the other hand, Ripple has grabbed the attention of the crypto community for its rather unexpected affiliation with the United States government.
FET price rises 5% after Fetch.ai mainnet upgrade
Fetch.ai (FET) price has recorded massive volatility with massive candles over the past few weeks, as the AI cryptocurrency coins sector also reacted to the spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) wave. However, the volatility increased as the countdown to the network’s mainnet upgrade drew close.
Bitcoin: BTC crashes as GBTC dumps, but bullish outlook still not under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) price action since October has been broadly bullish, consolidating within an ascending price channel. The hype around spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) played a role in nurturing this uptrend, as well as the halving event that remains on the horizon. With the spot BTC ETFs narrative priced in already after the January 10 landmark decision, traders and investors are now navigating the aftermath as the waves of institutional money meet the shores of crypto.