In a Twitter announcement, Binance stated "Margin borrowing amount reached above $100m (USD equivalent) a few days ago".
Recently the company started offering margin lending which lets lenders to earn interest on cryptocurrency during the term of the loan on 21 different crypto assets.
Margin trading is a risky business. It lets you trade with leverage and could amplify your gains, as well as your losses.
The Malta-based firm only launched the scheme in July and it seems to have taken off in a big way.
It might help the lack of volume traded recently. The company will also let depositors earn interest on cryptocurrency holdings during the term of the loan (which is offered for the margin) on 21 different crypto assets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price update: BTC/USD struggling with descending trendline resistance for 3 straight months
Bitcoin price is back above $10,000 after a brief visit to $9,600 on Thursday. The failed attempt to sustain gains above $10,400 last week had demoralized the bulls. For a few days, Bitcoin buyers had just enough energy to defend $10,000 while hoping for a breakthrough to the upside.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD bulls knock at $200.00
The second largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $23.4 billion hit $224.40 during early Asian hours. The coin has retreated to $218.50 by the time of writing amid strongly bearish short-term sentiments.
IOTA Foundation develops atonomous and decentralized marketplace
IOTA is working on the world's first industry marketplace. IOT/USD stays range-bound, vulnerable to the further downside correction.
Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD big retest on the cards
Ripple's XRP price on Friday is trading firmly in the red by some 3% in the session. XRP/USD bears are forcing the price to give back the strong gains seen earlier in the week.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.