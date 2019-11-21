Malta-based Binance makes a debut in India: Acquires WazirX exchange platform

- Binance bought WazirX at an undisclosed amount as it eyes more than one billion Indian customers.
- Binance will introduce more fiat-to-crypto trading options in the near future.
Binance is making a grand entrance into the India digital market through the acquisition of WaxirX cryptocurrency exchange. The move will see more than one billion Indian customers buy and sell digital assets using the local fiat currency, the Indian rupee (INR).
According to The Block, Binance now has a 100% stake in WazirX. However, the exact amount of the deal has not been shared publicly. The CEO of WazirX, Nischal Shetty confirmed the acquisition and added that all the 20 members of the company will now be employees of Binance. The COO of WazirX, Siddharth Menon said that the mission is to add more fiat-to-crypto gateways.
“Fiat ramps play a critical role in deciding the size & adoption of cryptomarket. Binance has all the major traders in the world and WazirX has tried and tested technology for next-generation peer to peer exchange, together we can drive mass adoption across the globe by solving fiat ramps."
According to the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao:
"The young demographic in India give an edge to adopt and build on new financial technologies, and I believe this [acquistion] will play a vital role in making India a global blockchain innovation centre to also spur cryptocurrency adoption throughout the larger public in the country."
WazirX was launched in March 2018 and has been growing rapidly. In addition, it is looking forward to carrying out a token sale for WRX, WazirX’s native token. Shetty explained:
“We do about $30 million in monthly trading volume currently and are a top-rated mobile app in India with an average rating of 4.4 and more than 200,000 app downloads.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin bulls and bears standoff continue, someone has to give in
The cryptocurrency market is dominated by bearish sentiments during early Asian hours. Bitcoin and most altcoins out of top-20 are nursing losses on a day-to-day basis. Binance Coin (BNB) is the biggest loser, down 4%, while Tezos (XTZ) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is in a green zone.
Some XRP transactions involved in the financial pyramids
Analysts from Elliptic monitored XRP transactions and identified several hundred accounts related to illegal activities. the Block reports.
Tron price analysis: TRX/USD must defend the falling channel for dear life
Tron is disintegrating within a falling wedge pattern. The declines come after a failed attempt to rise above the resistance at $0.023. A lower high and lower low pattern has been the norm in the last three weeks.
Bitcoin Cash price update: BCH/USD future is still bright, $300 is the rendezvous
Bitcoin Cash recently tested $230 during the slump that shuttered various tentative support areas including $280, $260 and $240. Ranging channel support ($270) was also broken. Following the drop, an effort has been made to ....
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere
Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.