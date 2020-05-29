Maker Price Analysis: MKR/USD rises over 40% smashed through 500.00 as Coinbase confirm listing

- MKR is one of the outperformers on Friday rising 42.33%.
Maker who are a Ethereum-based DAO, tore higher after Coinbase Pro revealed that it would be listing the token on its retail platform on 8th June.
Coinbase is not the biggest exchange in the market, but its reputation and popularity play a big role in the massive price jumps that cryptos go through when added to this platform.
What is Maker?
Maker is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain. Their objective is to minimise the price volatility of its own stablecoin Dai, against the U.S. Dollar. Although they try and make less volatile. Maker is a utility token and the price increases with the usage of the Dai and itself is quite choppy.
Maker holders are allowed to vote for the risk management and business logic of the Maker system. MKR coins are not able to be mined, but they can be purchased on the Bibox exchange. Maker operates on the principle of margin trading. Dai tokens are said to be secured by CDP-collateral for debt obligations, which are sent to a smart contract and are a platform for margin trading. This is a great framework that allows developers to provide affordable prices, as well as guarantee a high level of security.
Looking at the daily chart now, the price has spiked through the 200 period Simple Moving Average and just printed above the psychological 500 level. The 700 level seems to be the major milestone and only time will tell if the bulls have enough power to test that level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD bulls fight for every inch of the ground on their way to $10,000
After a sharp sell-off at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD climbed back above $9,000 and made its way above another important resistance $9,300. A shall green candle on a weekly chart is a promising signal, though the market is still gripped with uncertainty at this stage.
XRP/USD drops below $0.2000 after a failure at $0.2030
XRP/USD tested the intraday high at $0.2031, but the strong resistance located around this area discouraged the short-term bulls and pushed XRP/USD below $0.2000 by press time.
ETH/USD breaks out into the $220 zone, will it be $230 or $210 next?
Ethereum price followed in the footsteps of the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin. BTC sprung upwards and for the first time in seven days, stepped above $9,600.
EOS/USD slumps below 4-hour SMA200, focus on $2.54
EOS/USD attempted a recovery above 4-hour SMA200 (currently at $2.65) and touched the intraday high at $2.67. However, the upside momentum proved unsustainable as the price of the digital asset dropped to $2.62
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls fight for every inch of the ground on their way to $10,000
After a sharp sell-off at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD climbed back above $9,000 and made its way above another important resistance $9,300.