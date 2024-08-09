- The MAGA Network Realized Profit/Loss metric shows downward spikes, indicating that, on average, holders are selling their assets and increasing selling pressure.
- TRUMP Exchange Flow Balance shows a positive spike, signaling a bearish price move.
- On-chain data shows tokens from dormant wallets are moving again.
MAGA (TRUMP) price continues to decline, trading down by 2.5% at $3.08 on Friday after a 20% drop since Monday. The Network Realized Profit/Loss metric shows rising selling pressure and a positive spike in the TRUMP's Exchange Flow Balance signals a bearish trend, indicating further declines in the upcoming days.
MAGA price faces pressure to return to earlier lows
Santiment's Exchange Flow balance for TRUMP shows the net movement of tokens into and out of exchange wallets. A positive value indicates more TRUMP tokens entered than exited exchanges, suggesting selling pressure from investors. Conversely, a negative value indicates more TRUMP left the exchange than entered, indicating less selling pressure from investors.
In MAGA's case, the Exchange Flow balance spiked from 10,218 to 168,350 from Tuesday to Thursday. This positive spike indicates increased selling activity among investors.
During this event, the TRUMP Supply on Exchanges rose by 11% in two days as holders sent their tokens to exchanges and increased selling activity. This is a bearish development, further suggesting that the TRUMP price could decline in the upcoming days.
TRUMP Exchange Flow Balance and Supply on Exchange chart
According to Santiment's Age Consumed index, spikes in this index suggest that dormant tokens (tokens stored in wallets for a long time) are in motion and can be used to spot short-term local tops or bottoms.
Historical data shows that the spikes in the index were followed by a crash in MAGA's price. The most recent uptick on July 14 also forecasted that TRUMP was ready for a downtrend.
TRUMP Age Consumed chart
Santiment's Network Realized Profit/Loss (NPL) indicator computes a daily network-level Return On Investment (ROI) based on the coin's on-chain transaction volume. Simply put, it is used to measure market pain. Strong spikes in a coin's NPL indicate that its holders are, on average, selling their bags at a significant profit. On the other hand, strong dips imply that the coin's holders are, on average, realizing losses, suggesting panic sell-offs and investor capitulation.
In TRUMP's case, the NPL indicator slumped from 265,530 to -1.12 million on Thursday. This massive negative downtick indicates that the holders are, on average, realizing losses and increasing the selling activity.
TRUMP Network Realized Profit/Loss chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Kamala Harris could be turning pro-crypto following White House meeting with crypto leaders
Representatives of the crypto industry met with White House officials virtually on Thursday to discuss the future of crypto policies as Democrats seek to win the crypto industry's support for the Kamala Harris campaign.
Ethereum bulls defend key support level as technical indicators indicate bullish reversal
Ethereum (ETH) is up nearly 10% on Thursday as buyers accumulate the selling pressure from capitulated whales and Jump Crypto. Meanwhile, ETH technical indicators suggest that ETH has seen a bottom and is staging a bullish reversal.
Ripple could cross the line and violate securities law says judge, slaps firm with $125 million fine
Ripple (XRP) led gains among top 10 cryptocurrencies on Thursday after a historic court ruling in the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit. Judge Analisa Torres considered the likelihood of the payment remittance firm violating federal securities law in the future and hit Ripple with a $125 million penalty.
PolitiFi tokens based on presidential candidates rally as “fake” Trump token declines over 90%
Political meme coins based on presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris rallied on Thursday as Polymarket data shows heavy competition among supporters. Meanwhile, a recently launched token, RTR, themed after Donald Trump, drew the attention of crypto community members after declining over 90%.
Bitcoin: Can BTC rebound from the recent market challenge?
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price failed to close above $70,000 at the beginning of the week and dropped to $64,000 by Friday. Mt. Gox continues moving Bitcoin to exchanges for repayments to creditors while the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to hold US interest rates steady.