LUNA, USTC victims’ justice could depend on whether Do Kwon is extradited, lead prosecutor says

- South Korean authorities want Do Kwon extradited to South Korea, victims’ justice depends on it.
- He should return to where most crimes occurred, as this would facilitate a better investigation.
- Repatriation would best serve the TerraUSD (USTC) victims and LUNA token collapses, the lead prosecutor.
- Kwon could face 40 years in jail in South Korea.
South Korean authorities want the co-founder and former CEO of Terraform Labs, Do Kwon, to be extradited to South Korea, citing that “it would best serve the victims of the TerraUSD (USTC) and LUNA token collapses.
Also Read: South Korean prosecutors ask Binance to block Terra founder Do Kwon’s $69 million Bitcoin
South Korean prosecutors push for Do Kwon extradition
From the report, the prosecutors, led by Dan Sung-han, are probing the crash of the two tokens that saw almost $40 billion erased from the Terra ecosystem. In an interview with the WSJ, they claimed that since most of the crimes for which Kwon is answerable occurred in South Korea, the investigation would achieve more if the accused was repatriated.
Given the nature of this incident, we think investigating the case in South Korea would be the most efficient way of bringing justice.
As reported, Do Kwon was arrested in Montenegro on March 23 and later indicted on charges of forging documents. Since then, South Korean authorities and those in the US have been pushing for his extradition. Notably, Kwon, a South Korean citizen, is also wanted by Singapore authorities.
Factors determining Do Kwon’s extradition
In a press conference following the arrest, Justice Minister Marko Kovač of Montenegro said that a decision on Kwon’s repatriation would hinge on “several factors.” For starters, the severity of the criminal offense would play a role, as would the location and time of the offense.
Reportedly, no extradition treaties exist between Montenegro and Singapore or South Korea. Nevertheless, the country has an old extradition agreement with the US, with historical records of repatriating American citizens.
In late April, another Terraform Labs co-founder, Shin Hyun-Seong, was indicted by South Korean officials, alongside nine other people, on charges of “fraud, breach of trust, and embezzlement” around the collapse of the Terra ecosystem.
According to the Korean daily KBS World, the accused were, and still are, answerable for earning unlawful profits of approximately $350 million (460 billion Korean won). If extradited, Kwon would also face the exact charges in his home country with a possible jail term of up to 40 years, according to Sung-han.
Notably, Terra was among the earliest cryptocurrency companies which brought the concept of algorithmic stablecoins to the limelight. The ecosystem toppled after the de-pegging of its native stablecoin TerraClassicUSD from the USD in May 2022. The action triggered a snowball crisis across the crypto sphere, and the effects are still felt to day.
Also Read: Terra Classic supporters want USTC peg to the dollar restored, a bullish catalyst for TerraUSD price
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Uniswap price rallies on Friday as UNI bulls could still make it to $5.70 for a turnaround
Uniswap (UNI) price rallied higher this Friday after the US jobs report triggered a knee-jerk reaction with a brief break lower. Expect to see a strong situation with UNI rallying substantially higher as traders buy risk assets across the board.
Weekly roundup: Experts predict SUI recovery, whales dump SHIB for PEPE, lawyers debate on XRP sale by Ripple
Crypto experts have predicted a recovery in SUI after the meme coin hit a new all-time low on the day of its mainnet launch. The explosive price rally in meme coins shifted the spotlight from Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins to PEPE.
Bitcoin dips below $29,000 as US Nonfarm Payrolls beat expectations
Bitcoin price corrected in the form of a large bearish engulfing candle on the five-minute price chart, in response to the US Nonfarm Payrolls data release for April. The risk asset witnessed a knee-jerk reaction from market participants showing caution towards Bitcoin after the jobs report came in hotter than expected.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.
Bitcoin: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.