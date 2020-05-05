- David Burkett released the updates on the integration of MimbleWimble with Litecoin Codebase.
- LTC/USD is vulnerable to the short-term fluctuations within the current range.
Litecoin is moving towards increased privacy. The lead developer of the project and the creator of the cryptocurrency Grin, David Burkett, wrote in a recent blog post that he had “built out a functional testing framework that builds valid headers, blocks, and transactions”.
The project has progressed on the integration of MimbleWimble (MW) with Litecoin Codebase, which is supposed to increase the privacy of Litecoin transactions. Burkett started with ConnectBlock logic, responsible for error-free block validation and actually adding the blocks to the chain.
The code will be made publicly available on GitHub by next month, according to Burkett.
I haven’t created the repo for this portion yet, but will try to get that out on github sometime in the next few weeks, once I’ve had the chance to clean the code up a bit.
The developer says he will continue with LTC codebase integration and do more tests.
Meanwhile, LTC/USD is changing hands at $46.82 with marginal gains both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day. The seventh-largest coin has been moving in sync with the market and recovered from Monday’s low of $45.26. However, the further upside may be limited by the resistance area $47.60-$48.00 created by a combination of 1-hour SMA50 and SMA100. These MAs stopped the upside on the past weekend and confirmed their status as a strong resistance.
LTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD prediction points to $500k August 2021
Bitcoin bulls are taking advantage of the rising interest of the block reward halving next week to stage a recovery above $9,000. The dive from highs at $9,466 on Thursday last week found support at $8,400.
Bitcoin rallies above $9,000, Ethereum stalls under $210 while Ripple retests $0.22
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a bullish comeback on Tuesday after a negative price action on the first day of the week.
ETH/USD fails to clear 1-hour SMA100; upside trend line still intact
ETH/USD is changing hands at $203.30. The second-largest digital asset has recovered from the intraday low of $201.35, though it is still 1.7% lower from the beginning of the day.
Litecoin moves towards increased privacy
Litecoin is moving towards increased privacy. The lead developer of the project and the creator of the cryptocurrency Grin, David Burkett, wrote in a recent blog post that he had “built out a functional testing framework that builds valid headers, blocks, and transactions”.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.