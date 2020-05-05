David Burkett released the updates on the integration of MimbleWimble with Litecoin Codebase.

LTC/USD is vulnerable to the short-term fluctuations within the current range.

Litecoin is moving towards increased privacy. The lead developer of the project and the creator of the cryptocurrency Grin, David Burkett, wrote in a recent blog post that he had “built out a functional testing framework that builds valid headers, blocks, and transactions”.

The project has progressed on the integration of MimbleWimble (MW) with Litecoin Codebase, which is supposed to increase the privacy of Litecoin transactions. Burkett started with ConnectBlock logic, responsible for error-free block validation and actually adding the blocks to the chain.

The code will be made publicly available on GitHub by next month, according to Burkett.

I haven’t created the repo for this portion yet, but will try to get that out on github sometime in the next few weeks, once I’ve had the chance to clean the code up a bit.

The developer says he will continue with LTC codebase integration and do more tests.

Meanwhile, LTC/USD is changing hands at $46.82 with marginal gains both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day. The seventh-largest coin has been moving in sync with the market and recovered from Monday’s low of $45.26. However, the further upside may be limited by the resistance area $47.60-$48.00 created by a combination of 1-hour SMA50 and SMA100. These MAs stopped the upside on the past weekend and confirmed their status as a strong resistance.

LTC/USD daily chart



