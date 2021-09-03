Loot aims to overtake Axie Infinity and Crypto Blades after surpassing $113M transaction volume

- NFT game Loot exceeds 113 million in transaction volume, competes with Axie Infinity and Crypto Blades.
- The floor price of "Loot Bags" climbed from $24,000 to $46,000 within a week, one to three tokenized words are priced above $5,500.
- A text-based adventure game has emerged as a competitor to NFT-based video games Axie Infinity and Crypto Blades.
According to NFT collectors and gamers, LOOT is a viral social network, unlike other projects building a metaverse. The project offers a unique list of items that traders can hold in a wallet where they hold cryptocurrencies.
NFT project Loot set to dominate the metaverse
The latest non-fungible token project to garner the attention of gamers and NFT collectors is a text-based random adventure gear generator.
The creator of the project, Dom Hoffman, who previously created Vine, a short-form video hosting service, came up with the idea for a text-based adventure that would serve as the basis for original video games.
Hoffman wrote a random item generator that returned names of weapons, pieces of armor and accessories that were bundled and sold as "Loot Bags."
LOOT— dom (@dhof) August 27, 2021
- randomized adventurer gear
- no images or stats. intentionally omitted for others to interpret
- no fee, just gas
- 8000 bags total
opensea: https://t.co/qSnRJ1FD0n
etherscan: https://t.co/bF9p0RSHX2
available via contract only. not audited. mint at your own risk pic.twitter.com/uLukzFayUK
Interestingly, Loot is entirely text-based, and there is no associated artwork or rules for the game. Hoffman gave bags of these items away for free, minus the Ethereum transaction fee, as an experiment to see how the community of gamers and developers creates NFTs and metaverse games around it.
Hoffman stated,
A lot of people have been wanting some sort of game that takes place in a fantasy realm or a science-fiction realm. They want it to be compatible with other realms. They want to be able to build on top of that. They want to know that the items that they have will always be with them. [I was] just kind of building in that direction. It was an experiment.
Within five days of its launch, the project has hit a market capitalization of $180 million and attracted $46 million in sales. Developers and team members of top NFT projects like Axie Infinity, Aave and Fractional Art are building games to expand the "Loot-verse."
According to David Hoffman, founder of decentralized community Bankless DAO, Loot is like Ethereum going full circle, while the community is still awaiting the launch of ETH 2.0.
Loot is Ethereum going full-circle.— DavidHoffman.eth Ξ (@TrustlessState) September 3, 2021
Vitalik made Ethereum so his WoW items and abilities could never be taken away
The Axie Infinity community was involved with the game for the rewards and the monetary compensation of their in-game time. However, Loot has attracted creators. Since the text-based NFTs come without images, people started drawing Loot Bags, creating guilds to classify them, and setting up different communities and storefronts for selling bundled items.
Loot does not have a game or adventurers yet. Hoffman is expecting a backward evolution from a community built around bags of random items to characters and games.
There is no clarity on who will develop the game or when it will be launched. Hoffman said,
Obviously, games are very involved. It remains to be seen what's done with that, but it's definitely a possibility. I think it would be really cool.
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, recently quoted Loot's philosophy on crypto Twitter.
I think the @lootproject philosophy has it right: pretty much anything that anyone creates "exists", what matters is to what extent other people build upon it.— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 2, 2021
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC struggles with $50,000, but few mainstream investors remain doubtful
Bitcoin price has been in a choppy phase since its first attempt to breach $50,000 on August 23 failed. The subsequent attempts seem to briefly slice through this barrier but fail to sustain above it.
Analysts believe Polygon entered new bull run that pushes MATIC price to $2.56
As transaction fees on Ethereum continue to rise, layer-two scaling solution Polygon(MATIC) has become increasingly relevant. MATIC’s relative social and market activity has increased since Coinbase’s integration announcement.
Chainlink VRF integration to allow NFT airdrops, while LINK price eyes 100% advance
Chainlink price is anticipating a massive 100% upswing as it broke out of a critical resistance level. The adoption of oracle’s Verifiable Random Function (VRF) and price feeds soars higher. A breakdown of the $23.89 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Polkadot awaits trigger for 30% gains
Polkadot price recently sliced through a critical supply barrier, indicating a resurgence of buying pressure. DOT is likely to experience another leg-up if this momentum continues to hold, which could even retest the all-time high in a highly bullish case.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.