Kraken's settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its liquid staking platform spurred a market decline, with the impact felt most by futures traders betting on further growth.
Long trades, or bets on higher prices, took 90% of the $220 million in liquidations on crypto futures trading over the past 24 hours as bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) fell nearly 5%. Bitcoin and ether futures cumulatively saw $100 million in liquidations, while futures tracking dogecoin (DOGE), solana (SOL), XRP (XRP) and aptos (APT) took on $4 million in liquidations apiece.
That's the highest level of liquidations since last November for long traders, or those who hold the security directly. Crypto exchange Binance took over $95 million in liquidations, the most among counterparties, with OKX seeing $47 million.
Liquidations occur when an exchange forcefully closes a trader’s leveraged position owing to a partial or total loss of the trader’s initial margin. It happens when a trader cannot meet the margin requirements for a leveraged position, that is when they don't have sufficient funds to keep the trade open.
Liquidations data is beneficial for traders as it serves as a signal of leverage being effectively washed out from popular futures products – acting as a short-term indication of a decline in price volatility.
Kraken agreed to “immediately” end its crypto staking-as-a-service platform for U.S. customers and pay $30 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charges it offered unregistered securities.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
