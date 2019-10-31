Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD trends horizontally as it consolidates itself below $60

The daily LTC/USD price is sandwiched between the SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves.

The four-hour LTC/USD chart is trending within a triangular pattern.

LTC/USD daily chart

The LTC/USD chart is trending in a flag formation. This Thursday, Litecoin has gone up slightly from $58 to $58.25. The price is sandwiched between the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves, with SMA 50 acting as immediate market resistance. It looks like LTC/USD is consolidating itself below the $60 mark. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 53.10.

LTC/USD four-hour chart

The four-hour LTC/USD is trending within a triangle formation, getting ready for a potential breakout and is floating above the green Ichimoku cloud. The SMA 50 curve has crossed over the SMA 200 curve, charting a golden cross pattern. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates increasing bearish market momentum.

LTC/USD hourly chart

The SMA 20 curve has dipped down and is acting as support for the hourly market. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has constricted, indicating decreasing market volatility. The Elliott Oscillator has had three consecutive bullish sessions.

Key Levels

LTC/USD Overview Today last price 58.3286 Today Daily Change 0.2998 Today Daily Change % 0.52 Today daily open 58.0288 Trends Daily SMA20 55.3834 Daily SMA50 60.3362 Daily SMA100 70.3423 Daily SMA200 86.4009 Levels Previous Daily High 61.2081 Previous Daily Low 56.9681 Previous Weekly High 58.8701 Previous Weekly Low 47.2078 Previous Monthly High 80.2956 Previous Monthly Low 50.399 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 58.5878 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 59.5884 Daily Pivot Point S1 56.2619 Daily Pivot Point S2 54.495 Daily Pivot Point S3 52.022 Daily Pivot Point R1 60.5019 Daily Pivot Point R2 62.975 Daily Pivot Point R3 64.7419



