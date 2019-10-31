Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD trends horizontally as it consolidates itself below $60

Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
  • The daily LTC/USD price is sandwiched between the SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves.
  • The four-hour LTC/USD chart is trending within a triangular pattern.

LTC/USD daily chart

The LTC/USD chart is trending in a flag formation. This Thursday, Litecoin has gone up slightly from $58 to $58.25. The price is sandwiched between the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves, with SMA 50 acting as immediate market resistance. It looks like LTC/USD is consolidating itself below the $60 mark. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 53.10.

LTC/USD four-hour chart

The four-hour LTC/USD is trending within a triangle formation, getting ready for a potential breakout and is floating above the green Ichimoku cloud. The SMA 50 curve has crossed over the SMA 200 curve, charting a golden cross pattern. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates increasing bearish market momentum.

LTC/USD hourly chart

The SMA 20 curve has dipped down and is acting as support for the hourly market. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has constricted, indicating decreasing market volatility. The Elliott Oscillator has had three consecutive bullish sessions.

Key Levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 58.3286
Today Daily Change 0.2998
Today Daily Change % 0.52
Today daily open 58.0288
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 55.3834
Daily SMA50 60.3362
Daily SMA100 70.3423
Daily SMA200 86.4009
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 61.2081
Previous Daily Low 56.9681
Previous Weekly High 58.8701
Previous Weekly Low 47.2078
Previous Monthly High 80.2956
Previous Monthly Low 50.399
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 58.5878
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 59.5884
Daily Pivot Point S1 56.2619
Daily Pivot Point S2 54.495
Daily Pivot Point S3 52.022
Daily Pivot Point R1 60.5019
Daily Pivot Point R2 62.975
Daily Pivot Point R3 64.7419

 


 

Bitcoin price prediction: Strong stack of support keeps BTC/USD above the $9,000 level

BTC/USD is on course for charting four consecutive bearish days. So far this Thursday, BTC/USD has fallen from $9,162.45 to $9,093. The hourly BTC/USD chart shows that ...

ETH/USD retreats from the $190-zone, struggling to stay above $180

ETH/USD is on course of charting a second straight bearish day after failing at the $190-level. So far today, the price of ETH/USD has dropped from $183.50 to $182.65. The hourly breakdown shows us that the price ...

NEO price analysis: NEO/USD deals with false a falling wedge pattern breakout

NEO is leading the cryptocurrency market in reversals on the day. From an opening price of $11.28, NEO is exchanging hands at $10.76. However, this after touching an intraday high of $11.37.

Cardano market overview: Travala adds ADA, market reaction muted

Cardano announced a huge partnership with Travala, the world’s leading cryptocurrency-friendly hotel booking service. In a press release, Travala said: Adding ADA as a payment option is envisaged ...

