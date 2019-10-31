Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD trends horizontally as it consolidates itself below $60

- The daily LTC/USD price is sandwiched between the SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves.
- The four-hour LTC/USD chart is trending within a triangular pattern.
LTC/USD daily chart
The LTC/USD chart is trending in a flag formation. This Thursday, Litecoin has gone up slightly from $58 to $58.25. The price is sandwiched between the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves, with SMA 50 acting as immediate market resistance. It looks like LTC/USD is consolidating itself below the $60 mark. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 53.10.
LTC/USD four-hour chart
The four-hour LTC/USD is trending within a triangle formation, getting ready for a potential breakout and is floating above the green Ichimoku cloud. The SMA 50 curve has crossed over the SMA 200 curve, charting a golden cross pattern. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates increasing bearish market momentum.
LTC/USD hourly chart
The SMA 20 curve has dipped down and is acting as support for the hourly market. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has constricted, indicating decreasing market volatility. The Elliott Oscillator has had three consecutive bullish sessions.
Key Levels
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.3286
|Today Daily Change
|0.2998
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|58.0288
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|55.3834
|Daily SMA50
|60.3362
|Daily SMA100
|70.3423
|Daily SMA200
|86.4009
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|61.2081
|Previous Daily Low
|56.9681
|Previous Weekly High
|58.8701
|Previous Weekly Low
|47.2078
|Previous Monthly High
|80.2956
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.399
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58.5878
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|59.5884
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|56.2619
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|54.495
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|52.022
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|60.5019
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|62.975
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|64.7419
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
