Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD narrowing conditions call for breakout

Litecoin price is holding minor gains in the session some 0.70%.

LTC/USD is moving within a very narrowing range-block structure, edging towards a breakout.

Price action is capped to the upside at $58 and supported the downside at $54.

LTC/USD daily chart

Over the last 10 sessions, the price has been stuck within a range of $4, an imminent range escape is eyed.

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

The price via the 60-minute view is moving within a very tight range-block, a lack of commitment as the price consolidates.

Spot rate: 56.82

Relative change: +0.70%

High: 57.25

Low: 55.37