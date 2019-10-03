Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD keeps trending in a narrow range between $54-$57

- LTC/USD is currently priced at $56.25.
- The daily price is currently trending in a flag formation.
LTC/USD daily chart
The LTC/USD daily price is currently priced at $56.25 and consolidating in a flag formation. The price is trending in a narrow range between $54-$57 for the last eight days. The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves are trending above the price chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is creeping right next to the oversold zone.
LTC/USD four-hour chart
The four-hour price chart is trending above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The SMA 20 has crossed over the SMA 50 chart, which is a bullish sign. The narrowing of the 20-day Bollinger Band indicates decreasing market volatility. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows sustained bullish momentum.
LTC/USD hourly chart
The hourly chart is trending above the green Ichimoku cloud and has found resistance at the $56.40 line. The Elliot Oscillator has had a bearish session after 11 straight bullish sessions.
Key Levels
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|56.3849
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1049
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|56.4898
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|65.0365
|Daily SMA50
|68.4317
|Daily SMA100
|85.3485
|Daily SMA200
|88.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|56.7418
|Previous Daily Low
|55.3129
|Previous Weekly High
|74.1981
|Previous Weekly Low
|50.399
|Previous Monthly High
|80.2956
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.399
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56.1959
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|55.8587
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|55.6212
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|54.7527
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|54.1924
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57.0501
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|57.6103
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|58.4789
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
