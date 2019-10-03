Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD keeps trending in a narrow range between $54-$57

LTC/USD is currently priced at $56.25.

The daily price is currently trending in a flag formation.

LTC/USD daily chart

The LTC/USD daily price is currently priced at $56.25 and consolidating in a flag formation. The price is trending in a narrow range between $54-$57 for the last eight days. The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves are trending above the price chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is creeping right next to the oversold zone.

LTC/USD four-hour chart

The four-hour price chart is trending above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The SMA 20 has crossed over the SMA 50 chart, which is a bullish sign. The narrowing of the 20-day Bollinger Band indicates decreasing market volatility. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows sustained bullish momentum.

LTC/USD hourly chart

The hourly chart is trending above the green Ichimoku cloud and has found resistance at the $56.40 line. The Elliot Oscillator has had a bearish session after 11 straight bullish sessions.

Key Levels

LTC/USD Overview Today last price 56.3849 Today Daily Change -0.1049 Today Daily Change % -0.19 Today daily open 56.4898 Trends Daily SMA20 65.0365 Daily SMA50 68.4317 Daily SMA100 85.3485 Daily SMA200 88.43 Levels Previous Daily High 56.7418 Previous Daily Low 55.3129 Previous Weekly High 74.1981 Previous Weekly Low 50.399 Previous Monthly High 80.2956 Previous Monthly Low 50.399 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 56.1959 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 55.8587 Daily Pivot Point S1 55.6212 Daily Pivot Point S2 54.7527 Daily Pivot Point S3 54.1924 Daily Pivot Point R1 57.0501 Daily Pivot Point R2 57.6103 Daily Pivot Point R3 58.4789



