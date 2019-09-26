Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD forming falling wedge pattern hints reversal

- Litecoin is likely to continue with the downtrend as it seeks a bottom and fresh demand for a rally towards $100.
- Short-term analysis shows that the bulls have control but no significant movement expected in the near-term.
LTC/USD daily chart
Litecoin upward movement keeps bouncing off the descending trendline resistance.
A falling wedge pattern breakout is in the offing but not until a lower consolidation limit is achieved in the $60 range.
LTC/USD 240’ chart
Litecoin consolidates losses in a bearish flag pattern. A continuation to the downtrend is expected to test $55 and $52 support areas to create demand for a significant reversal.
The relative strength index is still lock in the oversold region despite a shallow recovery from the weekly lows at $53.
LTC/USD 60’ chart
Litecoin bulls are pushing for a breakthrough above the short-term trendline resistance.
The recovering trend with the relative strength index suggests a growing bullish momentum.
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|56.8404
|Today Daily Change
|-0.7119
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.24
|Today daily open
|57.5523
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|69.8015
|Daily SMA50
|72.8611
|Daily SMA100
|91.0657
|Daily SMA200
|88.4926
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|58.5311
|Previous Daily Low
|53.0691
|Previous Weekly High
|80.2956
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.5528
|Previous Monthly High
|106.8665
|Previous Monthly Low
|62.166
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56.4446
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|55.1556
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|54.2372
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|50.9221
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|48.7752
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|59.6992
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|61.8462
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|65.1612
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
