Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD forming falling wedge pattern hints reversal

Cryptos |
  • Litecoin is likely to continue with the downtrend as it seeks a bottom and fresh demand for a rally towards $100.
  • Short-term analysis shows that the bulls have control but no significant movement expected in the near-term.

LTC/USD daily chart

Litecoin upward movement keeps bouncing off the descending trendline resistance.

A falling wedge pattern breakout is in the offing but not until a lower consolidation limit is achieved in the $60 range.

LTC/USD 240’ chart

Litecoin consolidates losses in a bearish flag pattern. A continuation to the downtrend is expected to test $55 and $52 support areas to create demand for a significant reversal.

The relative strength index is still lock in the oversold region despite a shallow recovery from the weekly lows at $53.

LTC/USD 60’ chart

Litecoin bulls are pushing for a breakthrough above the short-term trendline resistance.

The recovering trend with the relative strength index suggests a growing bullish momentum.

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 56.8404
Today Daily Change -0.7119
Today Daily Change % -1.24
Today daily open 57.5523
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 69.8015
Daily SMA50 72.8611
Daily SMA100 91.0657
Daily SMA200 88.4926
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 58.5311
Previous Daily Low 53.0691
Previous Weekly High 80.2956
Previous Weekly Low 69.5528
Previous Monthly High 106.8665
Previous Monthly Low 62.166
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 56.4446
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 55.1556
Daily Pivot Point S1 54.2372
Daily Pivot Point S2 50.9221
Daily Pivot Point S3 48.7752
Daily Pivot Point R1 59.6992
Daily Pivot Point R2 61.8462
Daily Pivot Point R3 65.1612

 

 

 

