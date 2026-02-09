TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI extends decline as steady mainnet migration adds pressure

  • Pi Network extends its decline for the third consecutive day after being rejected near $0.1500 last week.
  • PiScan data shows CEXs' outflows struggling to curb selling pressure as more than 33 million PI tokens migrate to the mainnet on Monday.
  • The technical outlook for PI remains bearish as selling pressure grows. 
Pi Network Price Forecast: PI extends decline as steady mainnet migration adds pressure
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Pi Network (PI) edges lower by over 3% at press time on Monday, marking a third consecutive day of losses. The declining trend in PI aligns with the steady mainnet migration of PI tokens, which may fuel selling pressure. The technical outlook for PI remains bearish, with bearish momentum persisting. 

Mainnet migration adds selling pressure

PiScan data show a consistent mainnet migration, giving holders an opportunity to offload PI tokens, adding to selling pressure. PiScan data show 33.06 million PI tokens were transferred to the mainnet on Monday, bringing February's total to roughly 300 million PI tokens.

PI mainnet migration data. Source: PiScan

Meanwhile, the PI-supporting Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) recorded an outflow of 324,152 PI tokens in the last 24 hours. Typically, withdrawals from CEXs indicate reduced selling pressure, suggesting that the supply pressure is likely driven by off-exchange channels, including Over-the-Counter (OTC) trades.

Pi Network CEXs data. Source: PiScan

Technical outlook: Will PI token hit a fresh low?

Pi Network extends its decline by over 3% at press time on Monday, approaching the $0.1400 round figure. A decisive close below $0.1400 on the 4-hour chart would likely trigger a move to the S1 Pivot Point at $0.1283. 

The momentum indicators on the 4-hour chart suggest a sell-side dominance. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) dips toward the signal line as green histogram bars contract, raising the risk of a bearish crossover. At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped to 32, inching closer to the oversold zone. If the MACD indicator displays a bearish crossover and the RSI enters the oversold zone, the PI token is likely to experience a steeper correction. 

PI/USDT daily price chart.

On the upside, a close above $0.1450 would ease downside pressure and could lift PI token toward the $0.1500 round figure.

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Editor's Picks

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate after massive sell-off

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate after massive sell-off

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple prices consolidated on Monday after correcting by nearly 9%, 8%, and 10% in the previous week, respectively. BTC is hovering around $70,000, while ETH and XRP are facing rejection at key levels. Traders should be cautious: despite recent stabilization, upside recovery for these top three cryptocurrencies is capped as the broader trend remains bearish.

Ethereum: Trend Research capitulates, BitMine's Thomas Lee sees a V-shaped recovery

Ethereum: Trend Research capitulates, BitMine's Thomas Lee sees a V-shaped recovery

Ethereum had one of its sharpest historic declines over the past 10 days, shedding 40% of its value and briefly sliding below $2,000. The dip also saw ETH move below its realized price, or the average cost basis of investors — an occurrence that has historically accelerated selling pressure as investors cut losses.

Why Bitcoin and top cryptos are falling: Bitwise

Why Bitcoin and top cryptos are falling: Bitwise

The crypto market crash since October isn't down to a single factor but a combination of several, according to Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan. In a note to investors on Friday, Hougan outlined six key factors that potentially contributed to the crash that pushed down nearly every top crypto by more than 50% from prices seen over four months ago.

XRP recovery gains momentum despite retail market decline

XRP recovery gains momentum despite retail market decline

Ripple is accelerating its recovery, trading above $1.36 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors adjust their positions following a turbulent week in the broader crypto market. The remittance token is up over 21% from its intraday low of $1.12.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin (BTC) price recovers slightly, trading at $65,000 at the time of writing on Friday, after reaching a low of $60,000 during the early Asian trading session. The Crypto King remained under pressure so far this week, posting three consecutive weeks of losses exceeding 30%.