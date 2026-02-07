TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Ethereum Weekly Price Forecast: Trend Research capitulates, BitMine's Thomas Lee sees a V-shaped recovery

Ethereum Weekly Price Forecast: Trend Research capitulates, BitMine's Thomas Lee sees a V-shaped recovery
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Ethereum price today: $2,040

  • Ethereum has declined by roughly 40% over the past ten days as major whales capitulate.
  • BitMine's Thomas Lee says ETH could see a V-shaped recovery, adding that the top altcoin has experienced similar declines seven times in the past eight years.
  • ETH could rise to test $2,380 if it breaks above $2,100.

Ethereum (ETH) had one of its sharpest historic declines over the past 10 days, shedding 40% of its value and briefly sliding below $2,000.

The dip also saw ETH move below its realized price, or the average cost basis of investors — an occurrence that has historically accelerated selling pressure as investors cut losses.

Notably, a key onchain whale Trend Research, which accumulated 792,532 ETH worth $2.59 billion through leveraged borrowing from Binance, has deposited 772,865 ETH back into the exchange as prices approached its liquidation mark, losing $747 million in the process. Trend Research's remaining balance is 21,301 ETH, according to data compiled by smart money tracker Lookonchain.

Retailers or wallets in the 100-1K and 1K-10K bracket are also distributing heavily, offloading 820,000 ETH over the past week.

ETH Balance by Holder Value. Source: CryptoQuant

Ethereum could see a V-shaped recovery

Meanwhile, Ethereum treasury firm BitMine Immersion (BMNR) is also seeing heavy unrealized losses of over $7 billion on its 4.28 million ETH holdings following the decline. BitMine Chairman Thomas Lee noted in a Friday X post that ETH has seen similar declines seven times in the past eight years, with drawdowns of 60% or more.

However, Lee highlighted that ETH has often seen a V-shaped recovery after such periods of intense decline. "The best entry points for crypto and equities come after a decline. This is a time to be looking for opportunities," added Lee.

Lee's statement comes as Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin responded to an X post, saying that "ETH is a store of value (SoV) and one of the most important apps on Ethereum."

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH tests $2,100 after bounce off $1,740

Ethereum saw $136 million in futures liquidations over the past 24 hours, led by $87 million in short liquidations, per Coinglass data.

ETH bounced off the $1,740 support level on Friday after its largest decline since the October 10 leverage flush. The top altcoin is testing the $2,100 level on Saturday and could rise to $2,380 if it breaks above it. However, a rejection could send it back toward $1,740.

ETH/USDT daily chart

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) slightly retreated from oversold territory, indicating a modest drop in bearish momentum.

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Editor's Picks

XRP rally extends as modest ETF inflows support recovery

XRP rally extends as modest ETF inflows support recovery

Ripple is accelerating its recovery, trading above $1.36 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors adjust their positions following a turbulent week in the broader crypto market. The remittance token is up over 21% from its intraday low of $1.12.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound amid risk-off, $2.6 billion liquidation wave

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound amid risk-off, $2.6 billion liquidation wave

Bitcoin rebounds after testing an intraday low at $60,000 amid persistent retail investor exit. Ethereum shows subtle signs of recovery, but ETFs outflows limit upside. XRP gains by over 10% on Friday amid mild ETF inflows and a drop in futures Open Interest to $2.40 billion.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin price recovers slightly, trading at $65,000 at the time of writing on Friday, after reaching a low of $60,000 during the early Asian trading session. The Crypto King remained under pressure so far this week, posting three consecutive weeks of losses exceeding 30%. 

Pi Network hits record low despite plans to deploy KYC validator rewards in March

Pi Network hits record low despite plans to deploy KYC validator rewards in March

Pi Network hovers above $0.1400 on Friday, up from the $0.1300 record low seen earlier in the day. The sell-off continues even as Pi Network has announced that it will distribute KYC validator rewards by the end of March.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin (BTC) price recovers slightly, trading at $65,000 at the time of writing on Friday, after reaching a low of $60,000 during the early Asian trading session. The Crypto King remained under pressure so far this week, posting three consecutive weeks of losses exceeding 30%.