Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD bears are back in full control

  • Litecoin price is trading in the green in the session by some 3.15%. 
  • LTC/USD is on its way to the next major area of support down at $20. 
  • Rallies continue to be sold given the stubborn bearish trend of which Litecoin remains within. 

LTC/USD weekly chart

Price action is running at its sixth consecutive week in the red, a lack of signage this will change anytime soon. 

LTC/USD daily chart

Earlier in the week, LTC/USD smashed out from a bearish pennant structure, a retest was eyed, however, it may have just fallen short, with the selling resuming.

 

Spot rate:                  39.56

Relative change:      -3.20%

High:                          41.16

Low:                           39.15

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 39.6055
Today Daily Change -1.2697
Today Daily Change % -3.11
Today daily open 40.8752
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 44.2843
Daily SMA50 51.6226
Daily SMA100 56.3165
Daily SMA200 78.5267
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 41.6951
Previous Daily Low 35.9836
Previous Weekly High 46.3719
Previous Weekly Low 42.8434
Previous Monthly High 66.2492
Previous Monthly Low 42.351
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 39.5133
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 38.1654
Daily Pivot Point S1 37.3408
Daily Pivot Point S2 33.8064
Daily Pivot Point S3 31.6293
Daily Pivot Point R1 43.0524
Daily Pivot Point R2 45.2295
Daily Pivot Point R3 48.7639

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

