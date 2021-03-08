Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC targets $220 amid growing buying pressure

- Litecoin price is bounded inside a symmetrical triangle pattern.
- New LTC whales have joined the network increasing buying pressure.
- The digital asset is on the verge of a potential 17% breakout towards $220.
Litecoin has been trading inside a tightening range in the past week and whales have continued to accumulate significant sums of LTC. The digital asset is primed for a breakout towards $200.
Litecoin price is on the verge of a 17% move to the upside
Litecoin price is contained inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart. Bulls need to defend the key support trendline at $181 to see a rebound towards the upper boundary of the pattern.
LTC/USD 12-hour chart
A breakout above $191 will quickly drive Litecoin price towards $223. A breakout seems more likely due to the significant increase of whales. One new large holder with 1,000,000 to 10,000,000 LTC has joined the network in the past two days.
LTC Holders Distribution chart
Similarly, the number of whales holding between 100,000 and 1,000,000 LTC has also increased from 112 on February 15 to 116 currently. The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows only one crucial resistance area.
LTC IOMAP chart
The range between $183 and $189 will be the most important level to crack for the bulls, but there is a lot of support on the way down until $172. Nonetheless, a breakdown below the lower boundary of the symmetrical triangle at $180 will push Litecoin down by 17% to $150.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
