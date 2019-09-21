Litecoin price prediction: Bears eye 73.00 amid descending triangle, bearish RSI

- Litecoin fails to sustain at higher levels once again on Saturday.
- Trapped between 100 and 200-HMA, with bias leaning to the downside.
The fifth most widely traded cryptocurrency, Litecoin, remains on the back foot so far this Saturday, reversing the overnight uptick above 75.50 levels. The bears continue to guard the topside, as the coin loses over 1% over the last 24 hours. Despite the declines, Litecoin enjoys a market capitalization of $ 4.73B, or 1.75% of the total cryptocurrency market cap.
LTC/USD 1-hour chart
From a technical perspective, sellers take back control amid a descending triangle formation spotted on hourly sticks. The downside looks more compelling as it is a bearish continuation pattern. Therefore, a test of the horizontal trend support near 73.00 is on the cards. A breach of the last would confirm a descending triangle breakdown and expose the next support of the upward sloping 200-Hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) located at 73.60. Further, the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has pierced through the 50 level from above and entered the negative territory, suggesting an extension of the latest leg down.
On the flip side, the immediate resistance is seen at the 100-HMA, now placed at 75.25. The bulls are likely to run into stiff resistances stacked up near 75.50 - the confluence of the descending trendline and the previous hourly tops, should it manage to regain the 100-HMA.
LTC/USD Levels to watch
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.4332
|Today Daily Change
|-0.7241
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.96
|Today daily open
|75.1573
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|70.3162
|Daily SMA50
|75.7959
|Daily SMA100
|94.5483
|Daily SMA200
|88.2693
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.2342
|Previous Daily Low
|72.9413
|Previous Weekly High
|80.2956
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.5528
|Previous Monthly High
|106.8665
|Previous Monthly Low
|62.166
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.5812
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.5943
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.9877
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.818
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.6948
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.2806
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.4038
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.5735
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bulls face strong lines of resistance
BTC/USD has had a bearish start to the day. Daily Confluence Detector shows that BTC/USD has one strong support line at $10,050. The hourly breakdown shows us that the price had dropped to $10,087 before reversing to $10,170.
Ethereum price analysis: Bulls take full control of ETH/USD
ETH/USD had a bullish start to Saturday following a bearish Friday. So far, the price has gone up from $218.55 to $220.60. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending in the overbought zone.
Litecoin price prediction: Bears eye 73.00 amid descending triangle, bearish RSI
The fifth most widely traded cryptocurrency, Litecoin, remains on the back foot so far this Saturday. Sellers take back control amid a descending triangle formation spotted on hourly sticks.
Ripple technical analysis: Buyers re-surge following two straight bearish days
After getting thwarted at the $0.314 resistance line, the bulls lost momentum and the bears were able to take XRP/USD down to $0.294, over the last two days.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.