Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD peaks into the $60 zone and retreats back

- This Wednesday’s price session has found resistance at the SMA 50 curve.
- The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates increasing bullish momentum.
LTC/USD has retreated from the $60-zone following a brief flirtation, this Wednesday. The 20-day Bollinger band has slowly widened, indicating increasing market volatility. The hourly LTC/USD shows us that the buyers were able to break past intraday resistance at $60.30, and took the price up to $61. The sellers then took control of the market and corrected the price around $59.15.
LTC/USD daily chart
The price has found resistance at the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 50) curve. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates increasing bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had six consecutive buyer heavy sessions of growing intensity.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD movement restricted in this narrow range
Bitcoin bulls lost touch with the bullish trend following the rejection at $9,500. Because of this, the target has shifted towards $9,000. Besides, the tentative support at $9,300 has also given in to the selling pressure.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD in retreat after stellar growth
NEO, now the 18th largest coin with the total market value of $736 million, topped at $13.45 on Monday and has been in retreat ever since. At the time of writing, NEO/USD is changing hands at $10.36.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD peaks into the $60 zone and retreats back
LTC/USD has retreated from the $60-zone following a brief flirtation, this Wednesday. The 20-day Bollinger band has slowly widened, indicating increasing market volatility. The hourly shows us that the buyers were able to break past intraday resistance at $60.30.
Cryptocurrency market update: Major cryptos retreat
The crypto market on Wednesday is characterized by both red and green signals. Leading the retracement is the three major cryptocurrencies BCT, ETH and XRP. As discussed in the price analysis, BCT retreated shifting the focus back to $9,000 after failing to breach the resistance $9,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales
Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.