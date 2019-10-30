Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD peaks into the $60 zone and retreats back

This Wednesday’s price session has found resistance at the SMA 50 curve.

LTC/USD has retreated from the $60-zone following a brief flirtation, this Wednesday. The 20-day Bollinger band has slowly widened, indicating increasing market volatility. The hourly LTC/USD shows us that the buyers were able to break past intraday resistance at $60.30, and took the price up to $61. The sellers then took control of the market and corrected the price around $59.15.

The price has found resistance at the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 50) curve. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates increasing bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had six consecutive buyer heavy sessions of growing intensity.

