  • Litecoin trades 1.5% higher but was stopped in its tracks at 75.0.
  • On the daily LTC/USD chart the 80.0 psychological resistance looks strong.

LTC/USD Daily Chart

Litecoin is still in the hands of the bulls at the moment. 

Now the price has broken through 70.00 the support on the downside is at 63.87.

On the upside, resistance is holding at 76.63 with the psychological 80 beyond that. 

The RSI is in the overbought area but still looks like it has space to move higher.

The Volume has also risen which suggests the market is behind the move.

Litecoin analysis

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 73.6247
Today Daily Change 1.0828
Today Daily Change % 1.49
Today daily open 72.5419
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 61.6935
Daily SMA50 51.4546
Daily SMA100 51.7294
Daily SMA200 61.8576
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.4449
Previous Daily Low 67.5393
Previous Weekly High 70.0854
Previous Weekly Low 52.8193
Previous Monthly High 70.0854
Previous Monthly Low 38.7677
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.189
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 69.7953
Daily Pivot Point S1 68.9059
Daily Pivot Point S2 65.2698
Daily Pivot Point S3 63.0003
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.8114
Daily Pivot Point R2 77.081
Daily Pivot Point R3 80.717

 

 

