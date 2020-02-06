Litecoin trades 1.5% higher but was stopped in its tracks at 75.0.

On the daily LTC/USD chart the 80.0 psychological resistance looks strong.

LTC/USD Daily Chart

Litecoin is still in the hands of the bulls at the moment.

Now the price has broken through 70.00 the support on the downside is at 63.87.

On the upside, resistance is holding at 76.63 with the psychological 80 beyond that.

The RSI is in the overbought area but still looks like it has space to move higher.

The Volume has also risen which suggests the market is behind the move.