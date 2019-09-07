Litecoin price analysis: Bulls recover price to $65.10 following bearish Friday

- LTC/USD fell from $67.35 to $65.15 within four hours this Friday.
- The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 34.85.
Litecoin has gone up from $65 to $65.15 this Saturday following a bearish Friday wherein it fell from $65.40 to $65. The hourly breakdown shows us that LTC/USD had a bullish start to Friday, wherein the price went up from $65 to $67.60. However, the bulls soon lost steam and bears took control of the market, including a sequence where LTC/USD fell from $67.35 to $65.15 within four hours.
LTC/USD daily chart
Litecoin met resistance at the downward trending line and the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) curve before falling down. The price is also trending below the SMA 200 and SMA 50 curves. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) line is trending right next to the signal line, indicating low bullish momentum. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 34.85.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
