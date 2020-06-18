  • Litecoin is trading 0.86% lower on Thursday as crypto sentiment remains weak.
  • There are some key levels on the downside to keep an eye on.

LTC/USD 1-hour chart

There is a head and shoulders pattern that has emerged on the hourly chart which could send the price lower. But stopping this there is also a stubborn support level at 43.50 which the bears need to crack. To add it the bearish woes the price is also trading below the 55 and 200 moving averages. 

For the bearishness to be confirmed the black trendline at the bottom of the chart will also need to be taken out. Looking at the technical indicators the MACD and the Relative Strength Index are also looking bearish. 

The MACD histogram has dipped below the mid-point and the signal lines have also moved below the zone too. The Relative Strength Index has dipped below 50 and there is still space for it to move into the oversold area. Overall, the market is looking bearish and the head and shoulders target will take the price close to the 42.00 area but first, the trendline needs to break and then the bear will be in charge. 

Litecoin technical analysis

Additional levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 43.68
Today Daily Change -0.3570
Today Daily Change % -0.81
Today daily open 44.037
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 45.732
Daily SMA50 45.1999
Daily SMA100 42.9679
Daily SMA200 49.506
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 45.0049
Previous Daily Low 43.0065
Previous Weekly High 47.1719
Previous Weekly Low 41.452
Previous Monthly High 50.0012
Previous Monthly Low 39.3673
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 44.2415
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 43.7699
Daily Pivot Point S1 43.0274
Daily Pivot Point S2 42.0178
Daily Pivot Point S3 41.029
Daily Pivot Point R1 45.0258
Daily Pivot Point R2 46.0145
Daily Pivot Point R3 47.0241

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Altcoin season just around the corner

The apparent calm in the crypto market hides the importance of the current technical moment. There is hardly any imminent risk in fiduciary value quotations. When we get down to the structural scale of the market, it looks somewhat less reassuring.

XRP/USD facing another drab session as consolidation prevails

Ripple price is directionless once again after failing to sustain gains above $0.1950 on Wednesday. The hope for recovery back to levels above $0.20 is currently a pipe dream.

IOT/USD fails to pass $0.2300 amid range-bound trading

IOTA is the 23th largest digital asset with the current market value of $627 million and an average daily trading volume of $13 million. The coin has gained 2.3% in the recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the start of Thursday, moving in sync with the market.

LTC/USD to regain upside momentum once above daily SMA50

Litecpon (LTC) is oscillation in a tight range since the start of the week. The coin is trading at $43.60, mostly unchanged both since the start of the day and on a day-to-day basis with the short-term bearish bias. 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status

Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing. 

