Litecoin Price Analysis: 122,000 new investors buying LTC amid Ripple’s latest victory

- Litecoin price steadied above $110 on Tuesday, as a US court decision to drop SEC charges against Ripple.
- A US Court’s decision to drop all charges against Ripple reignited speculations of a potential ETF approval for altcoins like LTC, SOL and DOGE.
- Total LTC holder wallets increased by 122,000 over the last 10-days, despite a 22% price decline during that period.
Litecoin price consolidated above the $110 mark on Tuesday buoyed by positive swings in US regulatory pendulum towards altcoins ETF. On-chain data shows LTC continues to attract new buyers, despite recent volatile market movements.
Litecoin price stabilizes above $110 as Ripple victory lifts market sentiment
The recent decision by a US court to drop all charges against Ripple has had a ripple effect on the cryptocurrency market, particularly benefiting Litecoin (LTC).
Litecoin Price Action | LTCUSDT
The move has sparked renewed hope for the approval of Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) for altcoins, including LTC, SOL, and DOGE.
This legal victory for Ripple has been interpreted as a positive sign for the broader crypto industry, suggesting a more favorable regulatory environment.
As a result, LTC has managed to stabilize above $110, despite a 22% price decline over the last 10 days.
The resilience of LTC's price, coupled with the increase in total holder wallets by 122,000, indicates a growing confidence among investors.
This surge in new investors is likely speculative, driven by anticipation of an LTC ETF approval, which could significantly boost the cryptocurrency's market presence.
122,000 New Investors spotted buying Litecoin Amid ETF Speculations
The Litecoin ecosystem has witnessed a significant influx of new investors, with the total number of LTC holder wallets increasing by 122,000 in just 10 days.
This growth in investor base occurred even amidst a 22% drop in LTC's price, suggesting a strong underlying demand and confidence in the cryptocurrency's future prospects.
The increase in wallets is a clear indicator of new capital entering the LTC market, potentially in anticipation of a rumored ETF approval.
Litecoin Total Number of Holders, Litecoin (LTC) \
Such an approval would not only provide more investment avenues for retail and institutional investors but also lend additional legitimacy to LTC as a viable asset class.
The current market sentiment, fueled by Ripple's legal victory and the potential for ETFs, is driving this speculative demand, which could be a precursor to LTC's price recovery and growth in the coming months.
Litecoin Price Forecast: ETF speculations could spark $150 breakout
Litecoin price forecast is currently leaning bullish, with ETF speculations potentially sparking a breakout towards $150.
On the daily LTCUSDT chart, the recent price action has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern, often considered a continuation pattern that could lead to a breakout in the direction of the prior trend. The Moving Averages are converging, with the shorter-term MAs crossing above the longer-term ones, suggesting a bullish crossover.
Litecoin Price Forecast | LTCUSDT
Additionally, the MACD is trending upwards, indicating increasing bullish momentum. If the price breaks above the triangle's resistance level, it could confirm the bullish scenario and lead to a significant price increase.
Conversely, the bearish scenario is also plausible. The price has been consolidating within the triangle, and if it fails to break above the resistance, it could reverse and test the support levels.
The recent high volume sell-off, indicated by the large red candle, suggests that there is significant selling pressure at higher price levels.
If the bears regain control and push the price below the triangle's support, it could lead to a deeper correction.
However, the overall market sentiment and the increasing interest in Litecoin due to ETF speculations make the bullish scenario more likely
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple volatility spikes expected on Fed rate decision
Bitcoin price hovers around $101,700 on Wednesday after declining for four consecutive days since Saturday. Ethereum price follows BTC’s footsteps, closing below its key level, hinting at a correction ahead. Ripple is sliding toward its ascending trendline support; a close below would lead to a decline.
XRP sees slight gains following partnership with Ondo Finance, Ripple CEO makes US reserve statement
XRP saw slight gains on Tuesday after Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse dismissed claims that he lobbied against a Bitcoin strategic reserve. Instead, he emphasized the need for a multi-asset US crypto reserve strategy.
Litecoin Price Analysis: 122,000 new investors buying LTC amid Ripple’s latest victory
Litecoin price consolidated above the $110 mark on Tuesday buoyed by positive swings in US regulatory pendulum towards altcoins ETF. On-chain data shows LTC continues to attract new buyers, despite recent volatile market movements.
Bitwise files for spot Dogecoin ETF, DOGE risks over 30% decline
Dogecoin is down 4% following Bitwise's Dogecoin exchange-traded fund filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The top meme coin risks a 37% decline if it breaks a triangular channel's support level.
Bitcoin: BTC holdings of large investors surges as Trump takes the Oval Office
Bitcoin (BTC) trades in the green and hovers above $105,000 on Friday after hitting a new all-time high of $109,588 on Monday. CryptoQuant’s weekly report highlights that the demand for BTC from large investors surges as US President Donald Trump takes the Oval Office.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.