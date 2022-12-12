Litecoin mega whales scoop up LTC ahead of volatility-filled central bank decisions week

- Litecoin mega whale addresses holding their highest level of available supply since June 2017 started mass accumulation of LTC.
- In the past five weeks, 2.95 million Litecoin tokens were accumulated by addresses with 1 million or more LTC in their wallet.
- The US Federal Reserve, the European and British central banks will usher in decisions on interest rates this week, ensuring a volatility-filled time for crypto.
Litecoin accumulation by large wallet investors picked up pace close to central bank decisions on interest rate hike this week. LTC whales scooped up 2.95 million Litecoin tokens worth nearly $220 million since the first week of November 2022.
Also read: Bitcoin continues trading sideways, will BTC break out of limbo with US PPI data release?
Litecoin whales accumulate $220 million worth of LTC in five weeks
Litecoin network’s large wallet investors, mega whales holding 1 million or more LTC tokens have been consistently accumulating the altcoin for the last five weeks. After scooping up nearly $220 million worth of the altcoin since the first week of November 2022, mega whale holdings have hit their highest point since June 2017.
Based on data from crypto intelligence platform Santiment, for the first time since June 2017 whales are holding the highest percentage of the available Litecoin supply. Whale accumulation by large wallet investors is considered bullish for the asset.
Litecoin mega whale address holdings
Central bank interest rate decisions could usher in volatility in crypto prices
The US Federal Reserve, European and British central banks are expected to announce their decisions on interest rates this week. Colin Wu, a Chinese journalist labeled the week starting December 12, the “Super Central Bank Week.”
On December 14, the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will announce its decision to raise interest rates, with a 75% probability by 50bps. European and British central banks will also announce interest rate decisions at a similar time.
Caleb Tucker, director of portfolio strategy at Merit Financial Advisors argues,
Crypto assets had been seen as an inflation hedge, but recently they have acted more like other risk assets such as stocks. Higher rates will be a headwind for crypto assets going forward.
Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins like Litecoin that enjoy relatively high correlation with BTC (based on data from Cryptowatch LTC correlation is: 0.49 with BTC, 0.77 with ETH) have responded to reduced liquidity by decline in their price.
The US Federal Reserve first announced its intention to raise interest rates in November 2021, since then the central bank aggressively followed through. Combined with high-profile fallout and collapse of Terra’s sister tokens LUNA and UST, FTX exchange’s bankruptcy alongside 190 related entities and DeFi hacks and exploits have eroded traders’ confidence in cryptocurrencies.
Litecoin price risks decline to $74.50
Litecoin price climbed steadily from $57.67 in week two of November 2022 to $84.75 in an uptrend. Since then, the altcoin started its decline with a 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) acting as resistance at $77.07 and the $73.59 level acting as key support for Litecoin price.
LTC/USDT price chart
Litecoin price plummeted below support at the weekly low of $74.50 and is headed to test the $73.59 support after yielding nearly 5% losses overnight for LTC holders. A successful retest of the 50-day EMA could invalidate the bearish thesis for Litecoin price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin mega whales scoop up LTC ahead of volatility-filled central bank decisions week
Litecoin accumulation by large wallet investors picked up pace close to central bank decisions on interest rate hike this week. LTC whales scooped up 2.95 million Litecoin tokens worth nearly $220 million since the first week of November 2022.
Terra co-founder Do Kwon flees to Serbia to avoid arrest, say Korean officials
Terra Labs founder Kwon Do-Hyung is in Serbia, as reported by a local media Chosun. Luna Classic price previously showed an inverse head-and-shoulders formation on the four-hour chart. However, the recent drop in Bitcoin price has caused LUNC to delay its breakout.
Binance exchange is not compromised, CZ confirms, normal “market behavior”
Binance exchange locked withdrawals on some accounts that were profiting off massively volatile coins. CZ explained on Twitter that this was normal market behavior and sometimes these things happen in free markets.
ATOM Price Prediction: Cosmos bulls eye a quick rally
ATOM price has shown resilience against bears as it bounced off a crucial support level. This development has pushed ATOM bulls to show their hand, which hints at an incoming rally.
Bitcoin: How PPI fits into BTC’s bear market rally
Bitcoin price shows a healthy start of an uptrend, albeit a slow one after weeks of tight consolidation. This bullish outlook has strong reasons to continue, but investors need to consider all possible scenarios.