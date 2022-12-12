Litecoin mega whales scoop up LTC ahead of volatility-filled central bank decisions week

Litecoin mega whale addresses holding their highest level of available supply since June 2017 started mass accumulation of LTC.

In the past five weeks, 2.95 million Litecoin tokens were accumulated by addresses with 1 million or more LTC in their wallet.

The US Federal Reserve, the European and British central banks will usher in decisions on interest rates this week, ensuring a volatility-filled time for crypto.

Litecoin accumulation by large wallet investors picked up pace close to central bank decisions on interest rate hike this week. LTC whales scooped up 2.95 million Litecoin tokens worth nearly $220 million since the first week of November 2022.

Litecoin whales accumulate $220 million worth of LTC in five weeks

Litecoin network’s large wallet investors, mega whales holding 1 million or more LTC tokens have been consistently accumulating the altcoin for the last five weeks. After scooping up nearly $220 million worth of the altcoin since the first week of November 2022, mega whale holdings have hit their highest point since June 2017.

Based on data from crypto intelligence platform Santiment, for the first time since June 2017 whales are holding the highest percentage of the available Litecoin supply. Whale accumulation by large wallet investors is considered bullish for the asset.

Litecoin mega whale address holdings

Central bank interest rate decisions could usher in volatility in crypto prices

The US Federal Reserve, European and British central banks are expected to announce their decisions on interest rates this week. Colin Wu, a Chinese journalist labeled the week starting December 12, the “Super Central Bank Week.”

On December 14, the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will announce its decision to raise interest rates, with a 75% probability by 50bps. European and British central banks will also announce interest rate decisions at a similar time.

Caleb Tucker, director of portfolio strategy at Merit Financial Advisors argues,

Crypto assets had been seen as an inflation hedge, but recently they have acted more like other risk assets such as stocks. Higher rates will be a headwind for crypto assets going forward.

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins like Litecoin that enjoy relatively high correlation with BTC (based on data from Cryptowatch LTC correlation is: 0.49 with BTC, 0.77 with ETH) have responded to reduced liquidity by decline in their price.

The US Federal Reserve first announced its intention to raise interest rates in November 2021, since then the central bank aggressively followed through. Combined with high-profile fallout and collapse of Terra’s sister tokens LUNA and UST, FTX exchange’s bankruptcy alongside 190 related entities and DeFi hacks and exploits have eroded traders’ confidence in cryptocurrencies.

Litecoin price risks decline to $74.50

Litecoin price climbed steadily from $57.67 in week two of November 2022 to $84.75 in an uptrend. Since then, the altcoin started its decline with a 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) acting as resistance at $77.07 and the $73.59 level acting as key support for Litecoin price.

LTC/USDT price chart

Litecoin price plummeted below support at the weekly low of $74.50 and is headed to test the $73.59 support after yielding nearly 5% losses overnight for LTC holders. A successful retest of the 50-day EMA could invalidate the bearish thesis for Litecoin price.