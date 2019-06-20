Litecoin Foundation to launch special edition debit card
- The debit card is created for consumers who want to use crypto like cash.
- The card will support Litecoin (LTC), Bibox Token (BIX) and Ternio (TERN).
The Litecoin Foundation has announced the release of a new debit card. The special edition card will allow its users to spend their cryptocurrency either online or in physical store locations where major credit cards are accepted. Since the special edition Litecoin BlockCard is a joint venture by three crypto companies: Litecoin, Bibox Exchange and Ternio, the card will support Litecoin (LTC), Bibox Token (BIX) and Ternio (TERN). The card has been created for consumers who want to use crypto like cash.
As per the announcement, US-based users will be the first consumers and their funds will be under the custody of Bibox Exchange. The exchange will leverage $200 million worth of its crypto trading volume to help route the deposits and spending for users. The announcement states:
“The special edition debit card will first be released to United States residences and soon after for non-US customers. Bibox Exchange and the Litecoin Foundation will integrate the debit card directly into the Bibox Exchange and LoafWallet – the official Litecoin wallet. Users will be able to access their cards directly within these ecosystems, giving them instant access to spend.”
Charlie Lee, the creator of Litecoin, stated that the new card will help propel LTC as a mainstream currency for travel, hotels, retail, services, entertainment, and shopping. He said:
“Leveraging Ternio’s BlockCard platform with Bibox’s exchange engine gives Litecoin holders unparalleled access to use their LTC at merchants around the world.”
Litecoin said that further information about the card will be disclosed in the coming weeks to the US-based customers.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.