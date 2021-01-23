Litecoin Chart Analysis: LTC stuck between 21 and 50-DMAs, lacks clear directional bias

- Battle lines well-defined for the LTC/USD traders on the daily chart.
- A potential Doji candlestick charted with neutral RSI.
- Litecoin awaits a strong catalyst to determine the next direction.
Following Friday’s solid rebound from multi-day lows of $123, Litecoin (LTC/USD) lacks a follow-through bias, as the bulls and bears get into a tug-of-war this Saturday.
At the press time, the digital asset trades little changed on the day near the $137 region, unable to find a clear direction while awaiting a fresh impetus to break through the recent trading range.
LTC/USD: Range play likely to extend
LTC/USD: Daily chart
LTC/USD has formed a potential Doji candlestick on the daily timeframe after Friday’s bounce, suggesting that the price in search of a clear direction for its next move.
The price wavers between the 21-day moving average (DMA) and 50-DMA, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index trading flat at the midline. The technical picture, therefore, points to indecision.
Only a convincing break above the 21-DMA barrier at $152 could revive the recovery momentum from eleven-day lows.
Meanwhile, the sellers need acceptance below the 50-DMA at $124 to resume this week’s downward spiral from near $166 levels.
Should the selling pressure intensify, a breach of the $100 level becomes inevitable. The next significant support is aligned at the upward-sloping 100-DMA at $94.87.
LTC/USD: Additional levels to consider
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.8280
|Today Daily Change
|-1.0957
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.79
|Today daily open
|137.9235
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|152.9622
|Daily SMA50
|122.8959
|Daily SMA100
|93.9981
|Daily SMA200
|72.5877
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.955
|Previous Daily Low
|122.8396
|Previous Weekly High
|166.1888
|Previous Weekly Low
|122.8396
|Previous Monthly High
|139.2186
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.0602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.6529
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.1417
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|126.5237
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|115.1239
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.4083
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|145.6392
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|153.3548
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|164.7546
