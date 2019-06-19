Litecoin, Bibox Exchange and Ternio to launch debit card for LTC spending

The debit card will have support for Litecoin (LTC), Bibox Token (BIXI and Ternio (TERN).

The Litecoin foundation has announced the release of a new special edition debit card that will allow users to spend LTC and other digital assets both online and at the physical point of sales. The debit card will have support for Litecoin (LTC), Bibox Token (BIXI and Ternio (TERN).

The three companies partnering to launch this BlockCard are Litecoin, Bibox Exchange and Ternio. The card has been designed to cater to the needs of the everyday shopper who desire to spend their cryptos just like traditional cash.

United States-based users will be the first to enjoy the service. Bibox Exchange will offer the custodial services for the customers’ funds.

“The special edition debit card will first be released to United States residences and soon after for non-US customers. Bibox Exchange and the Litecoin Foundation will integrate the debit card directly into the Bibox Exchange and LoafWallet – the official Litecoin wallet. Users will be able to access their cards directly within these ecosystems, giving them instant access to spend.”

Charlie Lee, Litecoin’s said that thie development will help take LTC closer to mainstream adoption allowing users to access travel, hotels and other retail services.