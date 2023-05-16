Lido DAO price is about to explode 60% and break above $3

- Lido DAO price received a rejection on Monday as bulls came back in full force.
- LDO tried to break an important resistance area but failed.
- With strong bullish signals again this Tuesday, expect a rally that could extend all the way up to $3.37.
Lido DAO (LDO) price has set the performance bar rather high for itself this summer. With bulls chasing price action higher on Monday, a rejection occurred as bulls ventured to attack $2.20, where both a pivotal level and the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) are being used by bears as defensive structures. Once that area is reclaimed by bulls this week, expect to see a rally that could go well into the summer and hit $3.37 with a 60% profit in the books.
Lido DAO price to be the trade of the season out of the bunch
Lido DAO price is already heading for a very solid performance with a 10% gain already on record for this week. From the looks of it, bulls are back with a vengeance and have already erased all incurred losses for May. If bulls play this right, this could be the best recovery trade of the year, and LDO is set to outperform some peers in the process.
LDO first needs to pare the selling pressure from bears at $2.20, where they have built a fortress around that historically pivotal level and the 55-day SMA that resides nearby. With the bullish performance setting the tone for this week, expect to see that level being torn down later on Tuesday and bulls heading for $2.60. The rally should continue into July with a few catalysts along the way that could lift LDO higher and head toward $3.37.
LDO/USD 4H-chart
A threat to the downside could come with another rejection at $2.20 and one of the tail risks in the US inflating again, such as the on-again-off-again banking turmoil or the debt ceiling negotiations. Expect then to see a leg lower with $2 doubtful to hold. Rather look for $1.85 and the 200-day SMA in between $2 and $1.85 as a circuit breaker to slow down any violent drops depending on the severity of the tail risk or catalyst.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
ETH’s “smartest holders” could be hinting at a 25% crash in Ethereum price
Ethereum price drawdown came to a halt earlier this week as the crypto market has receded from greed to return to a neutral state. This is also resulting in a slower recovery being expected out of altcoins since Bitcoin’s dominance is still high.
Cosmos price trades in a clear downtrend with 5% losses in sight
Cosmos (ATOM) price has displayed considerable volatility since mid-April, recording massive losses as investors saw all the gains made during the first half of the fourth months slip through their fingers.
Dogecoin daily transactions hit record high surpassing Bitcoin, DOGE gears up for recovery
Dogecoin, the largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, witnessed a peak in daily transactions, which climbed to a record high of 650,000. On May 15, DOGE network transactions surpassed Bitcoin and Litecoin, setting a new record.
BlockFi plans to generate enough value for creditors and conclude the Chapter 11 cases
BlockFi crypto lender, now bankrupt, has resolved to liquidate its cryptocurrency lending platform on the grounds that this is the best way to generate enough value for its creditors.
Bitcoin Ordinals dropping popularity sees BTC hashrate and price decline
Bitcoin Ordinals that enable the addition of text, images and code on the smallest unit of a BTC, a satoshi, have noted a decline in its popularity.