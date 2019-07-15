Let This Valuable Lesson Sink In
Now tell me again how anyone has an excuse to be poor?
Even if someone perfectly timed the bottom, just how many poor people had money to buy Bitcoins?
And if they had "balls" to borrow the money to speculate on Bitcoin, they would now only need the "balls" to HODL until it hit $1,000,000 or so.
Macro's Tweet is the epitome of Bitcoin arrogance.
Can't Take the Heat
Bitcoin Macro could not take the heat. So he banned 100 people or so for disagreeing with him.
Not to worry, he is going to do a separate post about it.
Gee, I can hardly wait. Yet, I can predict it in advance.
What Bitcoin Macro Will Say
To the Moon Baby
Bitcoin is going to $1,000,000 if not $20,000,000 or perhaps even infinity.
Math Lesson
A move from $3,333 to $100,000 would multiply the value by 30 times. So if one plunked down $1,000 they did not have, at an average price of $3,333 they would then have about $30,000. That not enough to retire on. It's not even much of a down payment on a house.
So we need either bigger assumptions or a bigger initial investment by the poor, of money they do not have and should not be speculating with. Nonetheless, let's put a target of $1,000,000 on Bitcoin.
A move from $3,333 to $1,000,000 would multiply the value by 300 times. So if one plunked down $1,000 they did not have, at an average price of $3,333 they would then have about $300,000.
Why stop there? Assume a $20,000,000 target and someone would have $6,000,000.
One Small Catch
All it takes is "guts" to not put food on the table, plop money on Bitcoin, then become a "true believer".
Bitcoin then has to get to $1,000,000 then to $20,000,000.
There's only one catch. One needs to be correct and wait until they are, no matter how long it takes.
That's all.
Highly Unlikely to Get That High
Ignore all the hype on hash rates or whatever. The moment Bitcoin threatens either central banks or governments it will be shut down.
And it's easy to do.
I discussed that setup in Trump Slams Bitcoin in Tweet Storm: What Does It Mean? Anything?
Curiously, just two days before Trump's crypto Tweet storm, I mentioned everything Trump stated on live national radio.
I also stated the charges would mostly be fictional, but it would not matter.
I rather doubt the threat is imminent but Trump reinforced my expectation as to what is highly likely to happen if Bitcoin gets high enough.
Bear in mind, Bitcoin is a free market construct. I do not object to it.
But telling the poor "there's no excuse to be poor" and they won't be if they have "balls" is more than a bit galling.
This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Rebound attempt after two bloody days
The weekend has left some moves that have generated quite a stir. Bitcoin finally gave way to bass development and took advantage of Sunday to go in search of the EMA50 around the area of $10,000.
Ripple’s partner Santander bank new UK and Poland payment corridor launched
One Pay FX, a banking application powered by Ripple for Spanish banking giant Santander has added another payment corridor between the United States and Poland. An upgrade completed on the app last week enabled instant funds transfer between the two countries but only went live after the official announcement.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD plunges 24% in line with Bitcoins slide under $10k
Ethereum continued to lose ground following last week’s drop to $260. The second largest cryptocurrency explored the levels to the south failing to find support at $240 and $220 consecutively.
R3 blockchain consortium startup contemplates going public via an IPO
According to a report by Bloomberg, R3 a blockchain consortium start is considering going public in an initial public offering (IPO). Bloomberg says sources “familiar with the matter” confirmed that R3 is in talks with various advisers on the same. Details, where the IPO could be executed, are yet to come to light.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls get ready for a major assault
The cryptocurrency market has been pretty volatile this week. Bitcoin stayed in the green zone despite wild price gyrations, while major altcoins are nursing double-digit losses on a week-on-week basis.