Kyber Network Price Prediction: KNC could be on the verge of a 50% correction

- KNC is currently trading at $1.13 after a massive crash on September 3.
- The digital asset struggles to recover, but a recent buy signal could be the spark that bulls need.
Kyber Network was trading as high as $2.04 on August 14 but plummeted to $1.04 just 22 days later, a 48% loss that clearly shows bears are in full control in the short and mid-terms.
KNC/USD 12-hour chart
While almost everything is looking quite dull for KNC, a strong buy signal was created by the TD Sequential indicator on the 12-hour chart. The MACD was on the verge of a bearish cross; however, the recent price action seems to be holding it.
KNC Holders Distribution
Source: Santiment
The buy signal is robust, thanks to an increase in KNC holders. According to the Holders Distribution chart provided by Sanbase, the number of holders with 1,000 KNC coins or more has increased over the past few days. Most notable, holders with at least 1,000,000 KNC coins increased from 17 to 19.
KNC IOMAP Chart
Source: IntoTheBlock
The next primary resistance cluster is found at $1.28, according to the IOMAP chart. It seems that beyond this point, there aren’t that many resistance levels. We can also see a resistance level in the form of a double top at $1.34, and then the 50-MA and 100-MAs will most likely act as resistance levels.
KNC/USD 12-hour chart bearish perspective
On the flip side, it also seems that KNC has been forming a Head and Shoulders pattern. A clear breakout of the $1 neckline would be devastating for KNC, and it could push the digital asset as low as $0.50.
Looking at the previous IOMAP chart, the price of KNC is, in fact, at high risk of falling below $1 as there isn’t a lot of support, at least in comparison with the massive resistance above. Thus, investors must pay close attention to the $1 support and the $1.2 resistance level. Closing below or above this trading range will likely determine where Kyber Network's price is headed next.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum hits Bitcoin's bid to lead the market
The structural tension in the crypto market is increasing after yesterday's significant rise in Ethereum. The fear of being left out (FOMO) of the launch of the UNI token by Uniswap triggered the perception of the value of the Ethereum network and consequently its interest in taking part in the project.
TRX bulls to hit a brick wall at $0.03
TRON's TRX is one of the best-performing digital assets out of top-20 on Friday, September 18. The coin has gained nearly 9% on a day-to-day basis and partially recovered from the losses incurred during the previous week.
EOS on the verge of a massive breakdown
EOS has made very little progress in recovery since the free-fall across the cryptocurrency market at the beginning of September. Larger coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum have made great strides towards reversing the downtrend.
UniSwap Protocol’s newly launched governance token, UNI takes on DeFi by storm
UniSwap is a protocol mainly for trading and automated liquidity facilitation on Ethereum. The platform is among the most popular decentralized finance (DeFi) projects in the cryptocurrency industry.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.