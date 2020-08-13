Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
FXStreet

IOTA Market Update: IOT/USD aims for $0.40 as Chrysalis update gears up to go live next week

Cryptos |
  • IOTA plans to launch the first phase of its Chrysalis update next week. 
  • The updated network is expected to process 1000 TPS. 
  • The upgrade will include many scalability improvements. 

IOTA is all set to launch the first phase of its Chrysalis project, the beginning of a series of upgrades leading up to IOTA 1.5. The new upgrade includes several improvements to the network. The IOTA Foundation noted that Chrysalis will bring “significant performance, usability, and reliability upgrades,” including the capacity to process 1,000 transactions per second (TPS). It will also be able to confirm transactions in ten seconds.

The first phase of the upgrade will include multiple changes to achieve scalability improvements. This includes autopeering and Improved tip selection (URTS), which will speed up the process by which transactions are connected. 

The second phase will encompass many other features such as Bitcoin-like UTXO model, atomic transactions, reusable addresses and binary transactions. IOTA is expecting these changes to improve the network’s usability rather than scalability.

While the first phase of Chrysalis will start next week, the second phase is scheduled to be completed by October 2020. Chrysalis will also make IOTA “enterprise-ready” to attract larger corporations and governments to the platform.

IOT/USD daily chart

IOT/USD daily chart

IOT/USD bulls have stayed in control for two days straight. The price has gone up from $0.37487 to $0.3935 as buyers aim for the $0.40-line. The price is back trending above the 20-day Bollinger Band, while the RSI continues to hover inside the overbought zone. These two indicators show that IOT/USD is presently overvalued and may face bearish correction soon.

IOT/USD has four healthy support levels at $0.378, $0.363, $0.316 (SMA 20) and $0.272 (SMA 50). The MACD shows increasing bullish momentum.

Key levels

IOT/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.39164
Today Daily Change 0.01820
Today Daily Change % 4.87
Today daily open 0.37344
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.30903
Daily SMA50 0.26773
Daily SMA100 0.24026
Daily SMA200 0.22329
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.38081
Previous Daily Low 0.34501
Previous Weekly High 0.32835
Previous Weekly Low 0.2757
Previous Monthly High 0.30525
Previous Monthly Low 0.22143
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.36713
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.35869
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.35203
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.33062
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.31623
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.38783
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.40222
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.42363

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BTC/USD bulls aim for $11,600, but strong resistance restricts movement

BTC/USD bulls aim for $11,600, but strong resistance restricts movement

BTC/USD has gone up from $11,568.60 to $11,596 as bulls continue to flirt around the $11,600 line. As per the daily confluence detector, there are twBTC/USD has gone up from $11,568.60 to $11,596 as bulls ...

More Bitcoin News

Ripple Technical Analysis: Bullish recovery starts after two bearish days

Ripple Technical Analysis: Bullish recovery starts after two bearish days

XRP/USD bulls stage a comeback following two bearish days, taking the price up from $0.2822 to $0.2850. The buyers aim for the $0.29 resistance level as the price keeps trending in a downward ...

More Ripple News

ETH/USD to $1,000 by the end of 2020 – Derivative traders bet on Deribit

ETH/USD to $1,000 by the end of 2020 – Derivative traders bet on Deribit

Ethereum is trading marginally below the coveted $400 level. This comes after an impressive recovery from support confirmed at $370 on Wednesday. On the upside, Ether recently traded new yearly highs at $415.

More Ethereum News

IOT/USD aims for $0.40 as Chrysalis update gears up to go live next week

IOT/USD aims for $0.40 as Chrysalis update gears up to go live next week

IOTA is all set to launch the first phase of its Chrysalis project, the beginning of a series of upgrades leading up to IOTA 1.5. The new upgrade includes several improvements to the network.

More IOTA News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough

Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location