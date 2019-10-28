Iota market overview: IOT/USD spikes up on the back of Intel endorsement

- IOT/USD went through a period of consolidation after charting a morning star pattern.
- This Tuesday’s session has peeked above the 20-day Bollinger band.
IOT/USD had a hugely bullish Tuesday on the back of Intel’s endorsement. In one of its patents for IoT, Intel gave a shoutout to Iota and Tangle. The price spiked up from $0.273 to $0.29. Looking at the daily chart, we can see that IOT/USD was going that before Tuesday, the price was going through a period of consolidation after charting the morning star pattern (blue box). The hourly IOT/USD chart shows us that the price had dropped to $0.271, where it found support and went up to $0.296. After reaching that level, IOT/USD trended horizontally for a bit before dropping to $0.29.
IOT/USD daily chart
Tuesday’s price action took the price above the 20-day Bollinger band and must overcome resistance at $0.30 to continue upwards momentum. The 20-day and 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20 and SMA 50) curves act as immediate market support. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates a reversal of market momentum from bearish to bullish. The Elliott Oscillator has had two green sessions out of the last three.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
