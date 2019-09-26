- IOTA will assist Linux Foundation in completing Linux’s stack of technologies.
- At first, the IOTA Foundation will integrate the Edge X Foundry.
IOTA has recently entered into a partnership with Linux Foundation as an approach to expand its reach in North America. IOTA Foundation will aid in the completion of a stack of technologies in the development of IoT, cloud integration and Edge. Mathew Yarger, the Public Sector Product Owner at IOTA Foundation, said the collaboration will help them grow in North America.
IOTA Foundation has been utilizing distributed ledger technology to solve real problems. Both blockchain and distributed ledger technologies strengthen partnerships among different startups as well as do things functionally. At first, the IOTA Foundation will integrate the Edge X Foundry. IOTA aims at demonstrating its power in securing, scaling and increasing interoperability in the stack, particularly, the Edge and fog parts.
The hyperledger is a component of the LF Edge stack with decentralized technologies. They have developed excellent permissioned data capabilities. IOTA aims at bridging the permissioned capabilities offered by hyperledger with its permissionless capabilities with this collaboration. Arpit Joshipura, General Manager at Linux Foundation, stated:
“We’re excited to be integrating more closely with the IOTA Foundation and are eager to further open innovation and leveraging the unique capabilities that IOTA brings to the LF Edge table.”
