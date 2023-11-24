Share:

PeckShield, a blockchain security firm has reported rug pulls in 13 cryptocurrency assets.

Exploiters have swapped $2.7 million worth of rug pulled tokens for wrapped Ether and wrapped BNB.

Rug pulled tokens, including TPAD, DARK, GIGS, CRE, IPMB and DFUND share the same name as legitimate ones.

PeckShield Inc, a blockchain security company, identified a series of rug pulls in cryptocurrency projects on Friday. A ‘rug pull’ is when fraudulent developers lure investors to projects, only to con market participants and disappear with funds, leaving the token worthless. These sorts of crimes are now rampant in the crypto ecosystem.

PeckShield reports 13 rug pull scams

In a series of tweets on the social media platform X, PeckShield identified a total of $2.7 million in rug pulls by malicious developers.

The firm alerted traders that some of the rug pull tokens imitate and have the same name as legitimate assets on the blockchain. It's therefore important to note the difference between the worthless asset and the original one that holds value and is legitimate.

RepubliK (RPK) suffered a 100% decline in its price as the exploiter swapped 100 quintillion (100,100,100,100,100,100,100.1001 RPK) tokens for $236,000 in wrapped BNB (WBNB) – ‘wrapping’ is a term used to describe the process by which tokens can be swapped for each other across different protocols.

The exploiters of the fake version of TrustPad (TPAD), and Dark Protocol (DARK), GigaDAO (GIGS) and Web (WEB) exchanged the tokens for $928,800 in WBNB. These tokens lost 100% of their value nearly instantly.

Creso (CRE), IPMB (IPMB), DigiFund (DFUND), Changpeng Zhao (CZ), Jewels (JWL), Papabear (PAPA), AI Surf (AISC) and Squid Game (SQUIDGAME), are other tokens that were targets of rug pull scams, according to PeckShield’s report.

The developers exchanged these tokens for wrapped BNB and ETH, for a total of $2.7 million. The holders of the affected tokens are left with tokens that have no exchange value.