- PeckShield, a blockchain security firm has reported rug pulls in 13 cryptocurrency assets.
- Exploiters have swapped $2.7 million worth of rug pulled tokens for wrapped Ether and wrapped BNB.
- Rug pulled tokens, including TPAD, DARK, GIGS, CRE, IPMB and DFUND share the same name as legitimate ones.
PeckShield Inc, a blockchain security company, identified a series of rug pulls in cryptocurrency projects on Friday. A ‘rug pull’ is when fraudulent developers lure investors to projects, only to con market participants and disappear with funds, leaving the token worthless. These sorts of crimes are now rampant in the crypto ecosystem.
PeckShield reports 13 rug pull scams
In a series of tweets on the social media platform X, PeckShield identified a total of $2.7 million in rug pulls by malicious developers.
#PeckShieldAlert #slippage Web $WEB has dropped -100%— PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) November 24, 2023
The address 0xc997...8f25 has swapped 100,100,100,100,100,100,100.1001 $WEB for 921.36 $WBNB (~$218K)
*Note*: The #rugpull token may share the same name as the legitimate ones pic.twitter.com/SajhoBuZdI
The firm alerted traders that some of the rug pull tokens imitate and have the same name as legitimate assets on the blockchain. It's therefore important to note the difference between the worthless asset and the original one that holds value and is legitimate.
RepubliK (RPK) suffered a 100% decline in its price as the exploiter swapped 100 quintillion (100,100,100,100,100,100,100.1001 RPK) tokens for $236,000 in wrapped BNB (WBNB) – ‘wrapping’ is a term used to describe the process by which tokens can be swapped for each other across different protocols.
The exploiters of the fake version of TrustPad (TPAD), and Dark Protocol (DARK), GigaDAO (GIGS) and Web (WEB) exchanged the tokens for $928,800 in WBNB. These tokens lost 100% of their value nearly instantly.
Creso (CRE), IPMB (IPMB), DigiFund (DFUND), Changpeng Zhao (CZ), Jewels (JWL), Papabear (PAPA), AI Surf (AISC) and Squid Game (SQUIDGAME), are other tokens that were targets of rug pull scams, according to PeckShield’s report.
The developers exchanged these tokens for wrapped BNB and ETH, for a total of $2.7 million. The holders of the affected tokens are left with tokens that have no exchange value.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
