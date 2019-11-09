- Matthew Ho used co-founder of Riot Games, Marc Merrill’s identity to buy cloud computing from Amazon and Google.
- Ho is currently charged with eight counts of wire fraud, four counts of access device fraud and two counts of identity theft.
Forbes recently discovered that the co-founder of Riot Games, Marc Merrill, was the previously anonymous victim of Matthew Ho’s identity theft scheme. Riot Games is widely popular as the developer behind the successful "League of Legends."
Ho, a Singaporean national, allegedly used Merrill’s credit card information to purchase cloud computing from Amazon, Google, etc. In October, Ho was indicted by the US prosecutors, who claimed that the total worth of computing services used by Ho totaled over $5 million. The prosecutors also alleged that Ho even became the largest AWS data consumer.
The prosecutors added:
In the few months his scheme remained active, Ho consumed more than $5 million in unpaid cloud computing services with his mining operation and, for a brief period, was one of Amazon Web Services (AWS) largest consumers of data usage by volume. Some of the bills were paid by the California game developer’s financial staff before the fraud was detected.
The investigators state that Ho gained admin privileges and huge amounts of cloud computing power on Amazon and Google to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether. He managed to convince Amazon that he was the president of Riot Games.
Although the Department of Justice charged Ho in October, the identity of the game developer has only gone public now. Ho is presently being charged with eight counts of wire fraud, four counts of access device fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD fresh selling pressure as price firmly smashes $9000
The price is testing critical weekly support to the downside seen at the $9000 price mark, which the bears are at present in control of driving deeper below. Daily price action is lost much upside momentum, following failure to break down supply at $9500.
XRP/USD price in shambles: The not so Swell Ripple conference
Ripple’s XRP price is not doing well despite the reports that XRP cross-borders transfers in selected regions such Mexico and the Philippines are surging. The prevailing trend is extremely bearish.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD pares losses, moves below SMA100 daily
ETH/USD topped at $194.80 on November 6 and retreated to $185.98 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $20.3 billion has lost 1.3% of its value on a day-to-day basis, following the global trends on the cryptocurrency market.
Crypto Today: Jumping back to take a run-up
XRP/USD continues to suffer from strong sales, ignoring positive news about new support for the utility of Blockchain technology. At the time of writing Ripple’s token pierces down the SMA200.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.