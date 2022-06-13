- Safemoon price has seen a significant decline within a trend channel.
- SFM price has marked a new yearly low.
- Invalidation of the downtrend is a breach above $0.00055.
Safemoon price could see more decline in the coming days, but traders should keep a tight invalidation level.
Safemoon price has lower targets
Safemoon price has bullish traders running for the hills as a sharp decline has commenced this week’s trading session. It has been mentioned in previous outlooks that an ultimate target for the controversial cryptocurrency would reside in the $0.00010 price level. Monday’s 30% decline could be the beginning stages of Safemoon’s anticipated demise.
Safemoon price currently trades at $0.00042, the lowest auction price this year. The only contrarian bearish signal to be aware of is that a bearish engulfing candle still hovers above the parallel channel median line and is accompanied by relatively low volume. In a hopeful crypto market, the bulls could keep the price consolidating above the median line before creating a turn. Ultimately Bitcoin’s reaction to $23,000 will be the determining factor for the current Safemoon price action. If BTC fails to hold $23,000, Safemoon will likely fall below $0.0003 in the coming days.
SFM/USDT 2-Day Chart
Invalidation of the downtrend is a breach above $0.00055. If this bullish scenario occurs, a rally back into $0.00075 could ensue, resulting in a 90% increase from the current Safemoon price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is Celsius Network collapsing like Terra's LUNA?
Celsius, a leading crypto lending platform, is suffering a liquidity crisis as the crypto market continues to plummet. The project has unstacked $247 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin from AAVE and sent it to the FTX exchange.
TRON’s USDD is de-pegging as TRX price plummets
TRON’s decentralized stablecoin USDD lost its peg by nearly 1%. Justin Sun has assured the community that the TRON DAO reserve will protect USDD from a de-peg.
This is the reason why whales are buying Shiba Inu regardless of its price action
Shiba Inu coin is back in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by trade volume among 500 largest Ethereum whales overnight. Whales have continued to scoop up the meme coin, regardless of the downtrend in Shiba Inu price.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Potential targets for the crypto crash
Bitcoin price has crashed quite a bit over the weekend, taking Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins with it. The cause of this brutal market downswing seems to be two-fold - fears around the solvency of the Celsius Network and the CPI announcement.
There’s a Bitoin price crash looming
BTC is at a point in its journey through the bear market where investors are split into camps that are expecting a relief rally, a continuation of the crash and a full-blown bull rally. Interestingly, none of the aforementioned theses is wrong per se.