IBM releases an upgrade of its enterprise blockchain platform
- U.S. tech giant, IBM, has unveiled an upgrade of its blockchain platform.
- Developers will be able to easily move from development to test product from a single console, via the new upgrade.
IBM has just announced an upgrade of its enterprise blockchain platform. In the press conference, IBM’s CTO Jerry Cuomo, detailed the vision for the service; “fully-flexible blockchain platform, built around a well-managed open source distributed ledger technology, that can truly run in virtually any computing infrastructure.”
IBM Blockchain Platform with the detailed upgrade will allow clients to leverage to public clouds such as; IBM Cloud, AWS and Azure, or on company-hosted private clouds – LinuxOne, as an example.
The CTO Cuomo said:
This hybrid and multicloud approach will allow blockchain networks to work effectively across multiple environments.
