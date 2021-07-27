Chinese crypto exchange Huobi is the latest crypto exchange to make changes to its corporate structure in China.
-
Huobi dissolved an entity called Beijing Huobi Tianxia Network Technology Co., Ltd. on July 22 and will deregister it in 45 days, a notice posted on China's national enterprise system said.
-
The dissolved entity was set up "in the early stages of development" and "has not had business operations," a company spokesperson told CoinDesk via WeChat.
-
The founder and CEO of Huobi, Leon Li, owns 70.52% of the entity, according to company information platform Aiqicha. Li is named as the contact person for any creditors wishing to file liquidation claims before the entity is deregistered.
-
The Chinese characters for Huobi appear to be censored on the company information platform, as they have been on social media since June.
-
The entity has 10 million yuan ($1.54 million) in registered capital and five subsidiaries in China, according to Aiqicha.
-
Chinese authorities have been cracking down hard on the local crypto mining industry. Other crypto fields appear to be hit as well, including exchanges and media platforms.
-
Huobi stopped offering leverage trading to users in China in late June.
-
In the same month, OKCoin's Beijing entity also filed for dissolution, and BTC (-1.87%) China, one of China's oldest exchanges, announced it is shutting down crypto trading in the country.
-
Huobi Technology stock has fallen more than 15% since markets opened in Hong Kong today. Huobi Tech is an investment holding company, that shares some shareholders, a CEO, and some branding as Huobi Group, but the two are not formally affiliated. Huobi Group is the parent company of the exchange Huobi Global.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE to retest critical support before overcoming doubt
Dogecoin price has formed an uptrend since July 21, breaking out from a downward trapped DOGE for nearly a month. The canine-themed cryptocurrency rec
Chainlink VRF integration improves as LINK price eyes 30% upswing
Chainlink price has seen an impressive run-up over the past week, but it has been able to breach through a crucial supply barrier. The recent pullback stems from an inability to slice through the said resistance zone.
Goldman Sachs files for new DeFi ETF with SEC that tracks only major stocks
Goldman Sachs has filed an application with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) for a new decentralized finance and blockchain-based exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Zilliqa to Ethereum bridge delayed but ZIL price eyes retest of $0.086
Zilliqa price is currently approaching a crucial support level that could trigger a bounce, leading to a new uptrend. However, there are chances of this barrier failing under increased selling pressure. Therefore, investors need to keep a close eye on the bounce.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.