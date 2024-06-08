- Fantom price shows signs of exhaustion, which is in line with the broader market conditions.
- Investors can expect FTM to revisit $1 if it can reclaim $0.75.
- A breakdown of the $0.61 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Fantom (FTM) price shows signs of recovery after Friday’s sudden crash. If FTM bulls manage to overcome key hurdles, it could trigger a double-digit bounce.
Also read: GMX whales are not hiding anymore, here’s what swing traders can do next
Fantom price eyes recovery
Fantom price sell-off on Friday caused it to slip below the $0.75 daily support level and set up a swing low at $0.65. The 18% crash eventually recovered, leading to a daily candlestick close of $0.77. As long as Bitcoin (BTC) finds a stable support level and plugs the selling pressure, FTM holders can be optimistic.
Assuming there isn’t a BTC-led move to the downside, investors need to wait for Fantom price to reclaim the $0.75 barrier. A successful stabilization above this level could see FTM contest the 0.889 hurdle, which is the midpoint of the 55% crash witnessed between March 22 and April 13.
If the recovery above $0.75 is coupled with the Relative Strength Index’s (RSI) move above the 50 mean level, it would suggest a bullish momentum comeback. Such a development would further promote a move toward the area of interest, extending from $1.01 to $1.04. This uptrend would constitute a 40% gain from $0.72.
Also read: XRP sinks as Ripple moves 200 million tokens, inviting community suspicion
FTM/USDT 1-day chart
Santiment’s Supply Distribution by the balance of addresses shows the 1 million to 10 million cohorts added nearly 8 million in FTM to their wallets in less than a week. These wallets were booked profits around the local top formed on March 22 before Fantom price crashed 55%, showing they were ahead of the markets. Considering that these investors have begun accumulating again could suggest that FTM could be ready for another move to the upside.
FTM Supply Distribution
On the other hand, if Fantom price continues to slide lower, it will encounter the $0.64 to $0.61 area of interest. A decisive daily candlestick close below $0.61 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis. Such a development could further trigger an 8% crash to the next key support level of $0.56.
Read more: Dogecoin whales could end DOGE’s muted volatility
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bonk price approaches key reversal zone, 28% bounce likely
Bonk price crashed 30% from its recent peak and is gravitating towards a critical support zone. This correction presents a potential buying opportunity for investors anticipating a rebound and subsequent upward trend continuation for the meme coin.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Is BTC ready for a new all-time high?
Bitcoin whales have increased buying activity to the highest level in two months. Investors show no signs of FOMO despite BTC’s recent tussle with the $70,000 mark. US spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced a notable uptick in activity, reflecting growing market interest.
Cronos price likely to rally 20%
Cronos (CRO) price stabilizes around the weekly candlestick close and 50-day EMA, indicating strong support. On-chain data reveals a market capitulation event, with certain whales capitalizing on the downturn to accumulate CRO.
Bitcoin Cash gains slightly after Roger Ver's bail from Spanish prison
Bloomberg reports that a Spanish court granted Bitcoin Cash proponent Roger Ver bail. Roger Ver still faces extradition to the US for fraud tax evasion charges. Bitcoin Cash is up 2% since Ver's release.
Bitcoin: Is BTC ready for a new all-time high?
Bitcoin (BTC) price is showing a positive outlook despite recent stabilization at around $71,000. According to on-chain data, whales are returning with strong buying power, US spot Bitcoin ETFs are increasing, and the absence of FOMO among investors suggests that Bitcoin is poised to set new all-time highs.