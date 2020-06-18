Hedera Hashgraph Technical Analysis: HBAR/USD up 12% today seeing an increase in trading volume

- HBAR/USD has positioned itself in the top 40 coins by market cap.
- Hedera was inside a daily downtrend before the explosive move today on June 18.
HBAR/USD is up by more than 22% since June 15 after bulls managed to climb above the daily 26-EMA and the 12-EMA. The massive surge today was accompanied by a significant increase in trading volume too.
HBAR/USD daily chart
Hedera is now facing the $0.0475 resistance point set on May 2 and the daily high at $0.0512. The daily RSI is not overextended and the MACD is on the verge of a bull cross, probably happening in the next 24 hours if the bulls can keep up with the pace. HBAR is comfortably trading above the 12-EMA and the 26-EMA and will use them as support levels if we see a pullback.
HBAR/USD 4-hour chart
It’s clear that the bull move is not just one whale buying a lot of coins as it happened over the last 16 hours. HBAR crossed above the 100-EMA and the 12 and 26-EMAs as well and had a lot of continuation with increasing bull volume. The RSI is overextended and it could indicate a pullback.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
