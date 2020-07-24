Hedera Hashgraph partners with leading Australian debit card, HBAR/USDT falls after seven straight bullish days

- Australian debit card network Eftpos is using Hedera Hashgraph to trial a micropayment system.
- Eftpos plans to showcase the use of micropayments for the purchase of online goods and services.
- Eftpos will host a "digital Australian dollar stablecoin" on Hedera.
- HBAR/USDT bulls finally ran out of steam at the 0.04246 resistance level.
Eftpos, a leading Australian debit card network, is reportedly using Hedera (HBAR) Hashgraph to trial a micropayment system. Stephen Benton, the CEO of Eftpos, said that the partnership of the two companies is a key part of Eftpos’ digital payments strategy, according to a CoinDesk report.
Eftpos will host a "digital Australian dollar stablecoin" on Hedera. It will use hashgraph to fund a digital wallet, which could be used to make small payments for web content. Benton said that micropayment transactions could be used to purchase online goods and services, including pay-per-page content and streaming services on a pay-per-second basis.
The project is led by Robert Allen, who will focus on payments innovation. Allen said the proof-of-concept would help Eftpos explore additional use cases of distributed ledger technology by leveraging “next-generation payments infrastructure.” Eftpos clocked over two billion transactions in 2019 and is worth around AU$130 billion (US$92.8 billion).
HBAR/USD daily chart
HBAR/USDT bears took control of the market in the early hours of Friday, taking the price down from 0.0426 to 0.042. It looks like HBAR/USDT is finally going to have a bearish day after seven consecutive bullish sessions. Looking at the trade volume, it seems like a whale has dumped some of their HBAR. Hence, the bearish action doesn't look like the action of a wide market, as a whole.
HBAR/USDT has strong resistance levels at 0.0426 and 0.04348. On the downside, there are healthy support levels at 0.04139 (SMA 50), 0.04098 (SMA 20), 0.04071 and 0.03961.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
