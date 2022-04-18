The end of the week has turned out to be bullish for the cryptocurrency market.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
DOGE/USD
DOGE could not follow most of the coins as the drop of the meme cryptocurrency has accounted for 0.92% over the last day.
DOGE/USD chart by Trading View
DOGE is trading sideways after the breakout of the $0.1251 level. Currently, the altcoin is accumulating energy for a further move based on the decreasing trading volume. All in all, one should not expect any fluctuations from DOGE soon.
In this case, trading between $0.14 and $0.15 is the more likely price action for the upcoming days.
DOGE is trading at $0.1438 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has lost less than DOGE with a drop of 0.20%.
SHIB/USD chart by TradingView
From the technical point of view, SHIB is neither bullish nor bearish as the price is in the middle of the wide channel. However, if buyers can get to $0.000026 and fix above it, the rise may lead the rate to the range of $0.000027-$0.000030 by the end of the month.
SHIB is trading at $0.00002591 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
How ready is Cardano price to revisit $1.7 after recent flash crash
Cardano price is forming a bottom reversal pattern that could pull it from the multi-month downtrend and kick-start a bull rally. However, ADA bulls have their own set of hurdles to overcome for such a bullish outcome.
Will Shiba Inu price rally to $0.00005 this week
Shiba Inu price coils up as it approaches a crucial barrier, delaying the breakout from a bottom reversal pattern. SHIB needs the go-sign from the big crypto to move this move higher or the gains are going to come undone.
Algorand price could recover as Spain’s Air Europa, and TravelX drop NFT flight tickets
Algorand is on track to make a comeback as a recent partnership between and airline and a blockchain platform increases its real-world adoption. Analysts have revealed a bullish outlook on Algorand price.
Bitcoin price eyes recovery as whales accumulate massive amounts of BTC
Bitcoin price is on track to post a massive recovery as accumulation by large wallet investors is on the rise. Bitcoin price held steady above $40,000 through Easter, and analysts believe the risk of capitulation is lower. Bitcoin price rally could soon wipe losses of investors over the past two weeks.
Bitcoin: What are the odds for a 2022 bull run
BTC is positioned at a level that is likely to result in a quick run-up to key levels. The on-chain metrics are also suggesting the possibility of a spike in buying pressure that could trigger a full-blown bull run if certain hurdles are overcome.