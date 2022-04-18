The end of the week has turned out to be bullish for the cryptocurrency market.

Chart

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE could not follow most of the coins as the drop of the meme cryptocurrency has accounted for 0.92% over the last day.

DOGE

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View

DOGE is trading sideways after the breakout of the $0.1251 level. Currently, the altcoin is accumulating energy for a further move based on the decreasing trading volume. All in all, one should not expect any fluctuations from DOGE soon.

In this case, trading between $0.14 and $0.15 is the more likely price action for the upcoming days.

DOGE is trading at $0.1438 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has lost less than DOGE with a drop of 0.20%.

SHIB

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, SHIB is neither bullish nor bearish as the price is in the middle of the wide channel. However, if buyers can get to $0.000026 and fix above it, the rise may lead the rate to the range of $0.000027-$0.000030 by the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002591 at press time.

Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

Cryptos feed Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

How ready is Cardano price to revisit $1.7 after recent flash crash

How ready is Cardano price to revisit $1.7 after recent flash crash

Cardano price is forming a bottom reversal pattern that could pull it from the multi-month downtrend and kick-start a bull rally. However, ADA bulls have their own set of hurdles to overcome for such a bullish outcome.

More Cardano news

Will Shiba Inu price rally to $0.00005 this week

Will Shiba Inu price rally to $0.00005 this week

Shiba Inu price coils up as it approaches a crucial barrier, delaying the breakout from a bottom reversal pattern. SHIB needs the go-sign from the big crypto to move this move higher or the gains are going to come undone.

More Shiba Inu news

Algorand price could recover as Spain’s Air Europa, and TravelX drop NFT flight tickets

Algorand price could recover as Spain’s Air Europa, and TravelX drop NFT flight tickets

Algorand is on track to make a comeback as a recent partnership between and airline and a blockchain platform increases its real-world adoption. Analysts have revealed a bullish outlook on Algorand price.

More Algorand news

Bitcoin price eyes recovery as whales accumulate massive amounts of BTC

Bitcoin price eyes recovery as whales accumulate massive amounts of BTC

Bitcoin price is on track to post a massive recovery as accumulation by large wallet investors is on the rise. Bitcoin price held steady above $40,000 through Easter, and analysts believe the risk of capitulation is lower.  Bitcoin price rally could soon wipe losses of investors over the past two weeks.

More Bitcoin news

Bitcoin: What are the odds for a 2022 bull run

Bitcoin: What are the odds for a 2022 bull run

BTC is positioned at a level that is likely to result in a quick run-up to key levels. The on-chain metrics are also suggesting the possibility of a spike in buying pressure that could trigger a full-blown bull run if certain hurdles are overcome.

Read full analysis

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location