The bullish mood has not stayed for long as sellers have seized the initiative. Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the only one that remains in the green area.
Total market capitalization has also been affected by the drop of the coins. The index has lost $2 bln over the last day and now stands at $332.3 bln.
Cryptocurrency market capitalization
The key data for XRP today:
-
Name: XRP
-
Ticker: XRP
-
Market Cap: $10,881,556,753
-
Price: $0.241752
-
Volume (24h): $1,973,094,551
-
Change (24h): -2.26%
The data is relevant at press time.
XRP/USD: Is growth to $0.25 possible before a further drop?
Yesterday, buyers' efforts to restore the pair ended at the resistance level of $0.250. Sellers effortlessly pushed the XRP price back into the 2H EMA55 area.
It seems that today the pair will not be able to hold at the level of average prices, and the pullback will continue below the support of $0.230. The weekly minimum may be renewed to the level of $0.220.
On the 4H time frame, XRP is forming a short-term reversal before a drop continues. The buying trading volume is slightly increasing, which confirms bulls' potential to retest the closest resistance level.
What's more, there is no liquidity to keep pushing the price down from the current prices. For this reason, traders might expect a false breakout of the $0.2488 mark.
The situation is similar on the daily chart. The price of XRP has bounced back to the crucial support at $0.23 supported by an increasing trading volume. Furthermore, the MACD indicator is about to enter the bullish zone. If growth continues, there is a good chance of seeing the coin trading soon at around $0.2596.
XRP is trading at $0.2410 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Market as a compressed spring, ready to shoot
The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture on Friday, with all top-3 coins mostly unchanged in the last 24 hours. The total market capitalization of all digital assets in circulation reached $334 billion.
LINK on the cusp of a remarkable breakout to $17
Chainlink appears to be building a bullish trend in the short timeframe. Significant progress has been made since the drop below $10 in the first week of July.
BNB aims for new yearly highs, report shows BNB is undervalued
Binance Coin, the official digital coin of the largest cryptocurrency exchange by reported daily volume and number of users, Binance is on a gradual retreat from the 1-hour timeframe.
Loopring (LRC) and yEearn Finance (YFI) surge after Coinbase listing, before facing bearish correction
YFI, the yEarn Finance token, will list on Coinbase Pro, with trading scheduled to begin on September 15. The very fact that YFI was even enlisted has given it some unprecedented credibility.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.