The bullish mood has not stayed for long as sellers have seized the initiative. Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the only one that remains in the green area.

Total market capitalization has also been affected by the drop of the coins. The index has lost $2 bln over the last day and now stands at $332.3 bln.

The key data for XRP today:

Name: XRP

Ticker: XRP

Market Cap: $10,881,556,753

Price: $0.241752

Volume (24h): $1,973,094,551

Change (24h): -2.26%

The data is relevant at press time.

XRP/USD: Is growth to $0.25 possible before a further drop?

Yesterday, buyers' efforts to restore the pair ended at the resistance level of $0.250. Sellers effortlessly pushed the XRP price back into the 2H EMA55 area.

It seems that today the pair will not be able to hold at the level of average prices, and the pullback will continue below the support of $0.230. The weekly minimum may be renewed to the level of $0.220.

On the 4H time frame, XRP is forming a short-term reversal before a drop continues. The buying trading volume is slightly increasing, which confirms bulls' potential to retest the closest resistance level.

What's more, there is no liquidity to keep pushing the price down from the current prices. For this reason, traders might expect a false breakout of the $0.2488 mark.

The situation is similar on the daily chart. The price of XRP has bounced back to the crucial support at $0.23 supported by an increasing trading volume. Furthermore, the MACD indicator is about to enter the bullish zone. If growth continues, there is a good chance of seeing the coin trading soon at around $0.2596.

XRP is trading at $0.2410 at press time.